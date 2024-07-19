The Boys season four finale aired last night and it gave The Simpsons a run for its money in terms of its psychic prediction powers, as the episode featured an assassination attempt on the president mere days after Donald Trump was shot.

During the season four finale episode, which is aptly titled “Assassination Run”, a supe in the guise of Starlight (Erin Moriarty) tries to kill President-elect Robert Singer (Jim Beaver).

The US president in the series. (Credit: The Boys)

Fans on social media were quick to point out the similarities between the episode and the real-life assassination attempt which occurred at a MAGA rally on July 13.

Amazon makes changes to The Boys assassination episode

Amazon has now released a statement, indicating that they are aware of the ominous similarities and have made the decision to change the episode title to “Season Four Finale” and added a trigger warning before the episode (no pun intended).

“The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump,” a statement from Amazon released on social media reads.

“The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional,” the statement continues. “Amazon, Sony Pictures Television, and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind.”

Amazon’s statement on The Boys finale. (Credit: Instagram)

The Boys is a satirical series that tackles real-world issues using outlandish superhero storylines as a vehicle to show viewers just how fucked the state of the world is, both on the series and also IRL.

In the eight-episode story arc that finished up with last night’s finale, the character Homelander (Antony Starr) has been gathering an alt-right base and with the help of a bunch of idiot followers, he’s ready to overthrow the U.S. government.

Homelander has been described as an “anti-hero” of sorts. (Credit: The Boys)

Then, on January 6 — an obvious nod to the insurrection — Homelander and his cronies head to the White House and try to kill the president.

So as you can see, the series is as subtle as a sledgehammer when it comes to taking on political issues!

“We write about whatever is pissing us off or frightening us at the time,” series creator Eric Kripke previously told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “I’m under no illusion that we’re going to change minds or change anything. We’re carnies. I get it. But to be able to just have a place to put our feelings and to say the things we want to say is a real gift.”

It was recently revealed that The Boys is ending with season five which is a real shame. What will we turn to for fortune-telling now? Tarot? Tea leaves? The Simpsons season 207?

The entire series and its spinoffs are now streaming on Prime Video.