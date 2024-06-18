The Boys Showrunner Has Confirmed That The Butthole In S4 Does Not Belong to Karl Urban

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4, Episode 1.

If you think you’ve seen it all, I think it’s time for you to watch The Boys. For four seasons straight, the satirical superhero drama has kept us on the edge of our seats and, more often than not, our mouths hanging wide open in shock. The premiere of Season Four is no exception, featuring a jumpscare that none of us expected — a surprise butthole.

In the episode, we see Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) receive an email from Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) with an attachment. She thinks that Billy is about to reveal some deep, dark secrets about his long-term pal Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid). However, when she opens the attachment, it turns out to be his own deep, dark secret. AKA his bunghole.

Did we see this man’s sphincter? 👀 (Image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video)

Naturally, audiences have had a lot of questions about this scene but the most asked question was: Did we really see Karl Urban’s hole? According to showrunner Eric Kripke, we did not see Karl Urban’s bussy.

“Because hundreds of you asked: the butthole from The Boys Season Four, Episode One is NOT Butcher’s (or Karl’s),” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“We hired a model (I don’t know his name). I chose the pic, based on about 20 different butthole shots. Yep, Hollywood is a glamorous dream factory. ”

Chace Crawford, Claudia Doumit, Karl Urban, Eric Kripke and Jessie T at a press event for the series. (Image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video)

Previously, Kripke took to X to confirm that the reaction we see from Claudia as she opens up the attachment was “all authentic”. This was further confirmed by the official The Boys X account too.

What a day in the office for Claudia, huh?

In the scene — which you can watch HERE — it looks like she’s trying to stifle a laugh and many people online have applauded the show for capturing what seems like a genuine reaction.

Here’s to hoping that Claudia was made completely aware that she’d be seeing down the barrel of a butthole on set that day because otherwise, that’s kind of a fucked surprise to endure at work, no?

I mean, I’d certainly be surprised if I opened an attachment from my boss to a full-screen orifice. Anyway, that’s just some butthole for thought, I guess.