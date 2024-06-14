Remember When The Boys Shaded Kendall Jenner? Here’s How The Cast Reacted To The Script

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Beloved superhero series The Boys just dropped its fourth season and will soon be ending its run with season five. The series has never been afraid to push the boundaries, cover dicey topics, and even poke fun at celebrities like Kendall Jenner.

Back in 2022, the cast flew to Australia (via plane, I’m sure) to promote the series, which was in its third season at the time.

Attending cast members included Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Claudia Doumit and Jessie T Usher.

While they were here, Prime Video held a special VIP screening of episode four where the cast sat down for a sweet Q&A sesh.

The Boys cast at a VIP screening of season three in Sydney back in 2022. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The Boys throw shade at Kendall Jenner

In the episode titled ‘Glorious Five Year Plan’, A-Train (Jessie T Usher) featured in an ad as part of his rebrand. The ad is for a soft drink brand called Turbo Rush.

In the ad, A-Train happens upon a protest, where police in riot gear are standing by on patrol.

A-Train intervenes by using his super speed to run over to the police officers and he hands them a can of Turbo Rush. After taking a sip, the whole scene suddenly turns into a party.

A-Train stopping a protest with a can of soft drink. Where have we seen this before…? (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Sound familiar? Well it should. It’s a straight-up parody of the infamous Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad that caused a ton of backlash back in 2017.

The day after the VIP screening, I interviewed the cast and, of course, had to quiz them about the hysterical moment.

Here’s what they had to say…

PTV: OK, we have to talk about that Kendall Jenner scene. What was your reaction when you saw that in the script?

JACK: Reading it is one thing, seeing it was another. Seeing how it was executed was perfect. I was cackling, it was amazing. It was so good.

KAREN: It might be one of my favourite moments. I live for those satirical moments.

JESSIE T: Believe it or not that was intercut into the episode as like bonus content.

CHACE: Oh really!? That was just bonus content? Oh it’s so good in the show!

JESSIE T: Yeah! The script just implied that they wanted to show some footage in there but we didn’t know what they wanted it to be.

CHACE: It probably just turned out so great that they had to put it in there. It was the highlight of that episode, for sure.

PTV: Do you think it will offend her?

JACK: Yeah, probably. Yeah.

KAREN: Do you think so!? I thought it was funny!

JACK: I don’t think it was a direct shot at her, I think it’s more the corporatisation of a cause. But on every level, that sequence just hits.

Welp, given that Kendall Jenner was apparently mad butthurt about people mocking her cucumber cutting skills, something tells me she probs won’t take kindly to this.

Although to this day, by all accounts, she has not said a word.

You can watch my full chat with the cast below:

The Boys season four is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with new eps dropping weekly.