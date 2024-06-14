Loving The Boys season five? Well tough titties because the series is ending after this season.

Yep, after five seasons of vicious superhero smackdowns and intriguing storylines, the heroes and villains are finally hanging up their capes… sorta.

Here’s everything we know about the impending conclusion of the beloved series.

Is The Boys ending?

The fan fave antihero series kicked off in 2019, starring Gossip Girl hottie Chace Crawford, Supernatural babe Jensen Ackles and more.

It quickly gained a cult following and has spawned five seasons and even a spinoff series called Gen V.

But despite its popularity, all good things must come to an end!

Earlier this week, showrunner Eric Kripke dropped the mega bummer announcement on X, writing: “Season four premiere week is a good time to announce: Season five will be the final season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax.”

The post was accompanied by a script page from the Season four finale. As you can see, everything is redacted except for a “fade in” camera direction at the top. It also features the following (very apt) message: “See you for our final season, motherfuckers!”

In a new interview, Kripke elaborated on the reasons why the beloved series should end with season five and given the mixed reviews the season is copping from critics and punters, I’d say it’s the right call!

One of the lead super dudes, Homelander (played by Antony Starr). (Credit: The Boys)

“From the very beginning, I wanted to wrap it out around season five,” Kripke told The Hollywood Reporter.

“And then I would say plans really solidified that we were going to actually do it years ago. I think we were probably in the middle of making season three, so it could have been three or four years ago that we always knew.

“I don’t know why I like the number five so much; it’s a good round number to where you get enough,” he continues. “It might have been because I was trained as a TV writer and there were five acts. It gives you enough time to get to know the characters. You can have your calm-before-the-storm moment, which is kind of what season four is for me. I say calm… you know what I mean. It’s about the characters and then you kick off into a climax.”

He added that since the show is “a serialised story that is about Butcher and Homelander slowly crashing into each other… you just can’t keep that going on forever, you have to let them smash into each other.”

While The Boys might be donezo after season five, its universe will live on via spinoff shows like last year’s Gen V and Kripke has shared that there are a few other shows in the works. Nice!

The Boys Season Five is now streaming on Prime Video.