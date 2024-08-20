The Block 2024 has only just kicked off, but we’ve already got our first cheating scandal. And oh boy, it’s a doozy.

While Kristian and Mimi have been riding the high of winning the first room reveal, they kinda stuffed up at the beginning of Guest Bedroom week.

Kristian made a questionable decision when he decided to forge both Project Manager Kylie and Foreman Dan’s signatures on their demolition permit. This is a big deal, because their builders needed the permit approved before they could start demolition work on House 5’s guest bedroom.

Foreman Dan and Project Manager Kylie told House 5’s builder about the forgery. (Image: Nine)

Dan was not a happy chappy, and he tore the couple apart while explaining why this permit needed to be personally signed by himself.

“The purpose of the demolition permit is just so everyone on site knows what these guys are doing. Do we need to get barricades? Do we need to have extra OH&S in there? They’re a must on our site because we have five houses going at once,” he said.

Kristian and Mimi spent the day choosing appliances in Melbourne, but the electrician knew he was in trouble when they arrived back at the building site.

“I know it was wrong. It was literally the heat of the moment, we were literally about to drive to our appointment, there was so much going on,” he said, scrambling to get out of the mess.

Mimi reacted much like all the viewers at home watching The Block. (Image: Nine)

And surprise, surprise, his wife Mimi had no idea what Kristian had done.

“If I knew, I would’ve shut that down straight away. That doesn’t sit right with me at all,” she said, appalled.

“I’m not gonna defend Kristian no matter what he does. If it’s wrong it’s wrong.”

In the end, Team Purple received a slap on the wrist and a small punishment. The pair are required to have a one-hour break at McCafé the next day and will be unable to continue renovating.

Kinda sounds like a nice lil’ break, no?

Fans criticise Kristian and Mimi for cheating on The Block

Over on Reddit, fans have been slagging off the team for cheating and most agree the punishment isn’t harsh enough.

“That’s fraud, plain and simple. And in a construction site, where everything needs to pass inspection and there are a ton of safety standards, faking signatures is potentially dangerous. One hour in a coffee shop is not even a slap on the wrist,” one person declared.

“Kristian forging two signatures about safety protocols, while being all smiles about it gets him a nice slow start [in] the morning at McDonalds,” another added.

The picture of remorse??? (Image: Nine)

“Should be shutting his entire site down for an hour at least,” a third remarked.

“I think the reason the punishment seems so lax is that they already lost a whole day because they were not allowed to start demolition until they returned to site and got the correct unforged signatures. Still doesn’t sit well with me however,” another said.

Some viewers suggested the Blockheads should have points deducted from this week’s score, but we’ll have to wait to see if that happens.

The Block 2024 airs on Channel 9 from Sunday to Wednesday each week.

Feature Image: Nine