The Block Australia is returning to our screens very shortly, and we’ve got all the goss about The Block 2024 cast. It’s coming to Channel 9 soon, and I cannot WAIT for the renovation drama. Folks, it’s gonna be a doozy!

The Block contestants come from around the country, and range from newlyweds to best mates. There are even some cheeky tradies in the mix, so those lucky contestants could have a bit of an advantage.

This year’s season of The Block is taking place on Phillip Island, with five new couples building luxury holiday homes. Hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft are back, with Dan Reilly stepping into Keith Schleiger’s role as foreman. Judges Marty Fox, Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer will be handing out the points and prizes for The Block 2024.

Who are The Block contestants for 2024?

Kylie and Brad – Green Team, QLD

Husband and wife team Kylie and Brad may have a bit of a leg up thanks to Brad’s experience as a tradie. The 32-year-old is an electrician and plumber, and plans to use his knowledge to save money and time.

“Lighting to me is like architecture. That was a real strength for Steph and Gian last year and I hope it will be my strength this year,” he said.

Kylie, 37, is no stranger to multitasking. As well as looking after the couple’s three kids under 10, she’s also a hairdresser and owns a wholesale and supply business. She sounds like she’ll have no problems bossing people around on the building site.

“I will have a go at everything. I can handle a hammer and a drill and I’m not afraid to use it,” she declared.

Kristian and Mimi – Purple Team, SA

Kristian and Mimi are newlyweds, so it’s safe to say The Block 2024 will be a bit of a test. Apparently Mimi, 28, is a perfectionist while hubby Kristian, 31, is quite laidback.

This team is one to watch though – they’ve recently renovated their own house in Adelaide, and Kristian is an electrician. Mimi is a restaurant manager but is desperate to kickstart an acting career – so being part of The Block 2024 cast will help her get one step closer to that dream.

“In life we are completely different people. We have disagreements, but when we [it] came to renovating our home we agreed on everything, which is a surprise,” Mimi said.

“Hopefully, with all the elements on The Block we will be able to work as a team and do well.”

Ricky and Haydn – Yellow Team, VIC

These two best mates from Melbourne have been described as loveable larrikins. The Block 2024 contestants have been close friends for 20 years, but their track record isn’t great.

34-year-old Ricky, who is a plumber, renovated his own house in Melbourne’s Seaford but blew his budget by a whopping $70,000. Maybe he learned from his mistakes?

For IT Manager Haydn, 37, this stint on The Block 2024 is extremely important to him and his family. He’s left his eight-and-a-half-month pregnant wife to try and win big for the fam, so they can’t afford to stuff this up.

They reckon their weakness might be the interior design aspect, saying their style will be described as “fluoro” and “something out of the 1990s”.

Courtney and Grant – Red Team, NSW

Sydneysiders Courtney and Grant come with a bit of experience under their tool belt – having built and styled their own home in Denham Court. Grant, 30, is also a landscape business development manager, so landscaping week will be his to lose.

He’s worried he might clash with Courtney, which let’s be honest, will be fantastic TV.

“I think we will get on each other’s nerves a bit as we will be working long hours. But every time we argue it doesn’t come from a bad place and we always have a joke afterwards,” he said.

Courtney, 32, also has a flourishing furniture business called The Lazy Stylist. She’ll potentially have some great ideas when it comes to the interior design portion of the competition.

The couple also teased their style dubbed by the judges as “Moditerranean”, a modern take on the classic Mediterranean style seen throughout Australia.

Jesse and Paige – Blue Team, WA

Engaged couple Jesse and Paige are the youngest The Block contestants for 2024. 29-year-old Jesse is a carpenter who has worked on some pretty big projects, and he’s convinced he knows what it takes to create a luxury home.

Paige, 27, is a claims specialist, and her quotes make me wonder if she’s the next villain.

“I feel like sometimes people think I could be mean or rude, but I’m never those things. I’m just a direct person and I don’t beat around the bush,” she said.

However, Jesse sang her praises, saying she’s both “hard-working” and “motivating”.

Which The Block All-Star contestants will be returning for 2024?

A bunch of fan favourite The Block All-Star contestants will be returning for 2024 as part of the Season 20 celebrations.

They include Steph and Gian (2023), Eliza and Liberty (2023), Tom and Sarah-Jane (2022), Omar and Oz (2022), Ronnie and Georgia (2021, 2020), Jimmy and Tam (2020), Andy and Deb (2019), Michael and Carlene (2014), Kyal and Kara (2014), Alisa and Lysandra (2013, 2014), and Dale and Sophie (2012).

The official date for The Block 2024 has yet to be announced, but we’re pretty sure it will take place next month, after The Olympics wraps up on Sunday 11 August.

