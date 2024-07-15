I am SO pumped for The Block 2024. There’s been a ~lil~ reality-TV-shaped hole in my heart since Married At First Sight left our screens, but the amount of drama that comes to a head on the iconic renovation show is wild.

Blockheads were super excited earlier this month when it was announced that a bunch of our fan-fave contestants were returning for the show, and now we’ve got some top-secret details about why they’re coming back.

ICYMI, the returning contestants are: Steph and Gian (Season 19, 2023), Eliza and Liberty (Season 19, 2023), Tom and Sarah-Jane (Season 18, 2022), Omar and Oz (Season 18, 2022), Ronnie and Georgia (Season 17, 2021 and Season 13, 2017), Jimmy and Tam (Season 16, 2020), Andy and Deb (Season 15, 2019), Kyal and Kara (Season 8, 2014), Michael and Carlene (Season 8, 2014), Alisa and Lysandra (Season 8, 2014 and Season 7, 2013), and Dale and Sophie (Season 6, 2012). Whew. That’s a lot of returnees!

Last year’s winners Steph and Gian will be heading back to the building site for 2024. (Image: Nine)

A sneaky insider told Yahoo! Lifestyle the returning contestants will be appearing in just one episode this year. Sad face. But the silver lining is that this episode is being used as a “test” – so if it’s a smash, we could be getting an All-Stars season in 2025.

“[The Block’s big bosses] are dipping their toes in the water. It’s not like The Block hasn’t brought back previous contestants before, but [producers are] still unsure if audiences care to see returning renovators,” the source claimed.

“However, if the one-off episode featured towards the end of the upcoming series is well received, then the public casting call will be scrapped by the casting team at Lucky Break Creative.”

This year’s newbies for The Block 2024. (Image: Nine)

Another insider also spilled the tea about why producers chose certain cast members to come back, and why certain villains weren’t invited.

“The [producers were] trying to mix the new contestants with those who walked away with a ‘hero edit’,” the insider claimed.



If The Block doesn’t choose to have an All-Stars returnee season in 2025, can I suggest something else a bit spicier? A full celebrity edition would be incredible!!! Dumping high-maintenance celebs like MAFS’ Cyrell Paule onto a renovation worksite? Reality TV gold.

