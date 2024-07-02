The Block 2024: Hit Renovation Show Takes Tropical Twist For 20th Season — Block Island

The award-winning reality renovation program The Block is set to return to screens soon. After hitting the landmark of 20 years on air, The Block 2024 will do things a little differently for its 20th season, in the form of Block Island.

You can’t celebrate a 20th anniversary without going above and beyond, which is why instead of taking place in one of Australia’s capital cities, the 20th season of The Block will be set on a legit island.

As the Gold Logie-winning host Scott Cam jokes in the new trailer for Channel 9’s renovation show, the different name doesn’t mean you’ll get it mixed up with the network’s other program Love Island. Everyone will be keeping their shirts on.

Five couples will still be battling it out for state renovation glory, as they develop a new location into a stunning home to auction off at the end of the season, and Scott will shout “tools down”.

It is still the same Block TV show that Aussies know and love in every other aspect but it’s name — and what’s in a name? A Block by any other name would still smell as sweet.

So as we dive into the newest and biggest season yet of the Channel 9 show, here’s everything you need to know about The Block 2024.

When does The Block 2024 start?

There has not been any exact official announcement of when fans can expect the new tropical to premiere. However, based on the new Block Island trailer that dropped on June 27, a vague time period has been given: after the Olympics.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to kick off on July 26 and will close on August 11. So have your tools ready for any time after that!

Where isThe Block 2024’s location?

As the name Block Island hints, the show is shifting to island time for the new season. Instead of taking place in a typical city, or on a block (hence The Block) of homes/apartments, the 20th season will take place at the coastal location of Phillip Island.

Just a two-hour drive from Melbourne, Philip Island is packed with beaches, tracks for motorcycle and car racing, and stunning unique wildlife.

Including the all-too-adorable Little penguins. Honestly, enough shots of cute animals like this and I’ll tune in every night I can.

Who are The Block 2024’s contestants?

It’s not a season of The Block without a slab of Blockheads! Gearing up to pull off a miracle renovation of a holiday resort in The Block 2024 are five more pairs of eager amateur renovators.

Jesse and Paige — WA

Repping Western Australia is Jesse (29), a carpenter, and his partner Paige (27), a claims specialist.

Kristian and Mimi — SA

South Australia’s team is made up of newlyweds electrician Kristian (31), and restaurant manager Mimi (28).

Ricky and Haydn –Vic

From Victoria is best mates, plumber Ricky (34), and IT worker Haydn (37).

Courtney and Grant — NSW

New South Wales pair will consist of furniture designer Courtney (32) and landscape business development manager Grant (29).

Kylie and Brad — QLD

And finally, business owner Kylie (37) and her partner, electrician and plumber Brad (32) will represent Queensland.

Who are The Block 2024’s judges?

This year there will be some slight changes to the cast, as Neale Whitaker will no longer be judging. Replacing him will be real estate director Marty Fox, who will be joined by the typical judges Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer.

Additionally, everybody’s favourite foreman Keith Schleiger will take the 20th season off, and filling his boots will be Dan Reilly as the role of sole Foreman.

Is there a trailer for The Block 2024?

You bloody bet there is, with no expense being spared for the first look at Block Island.

Opening with hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft taking a chaotic plane ride down to Phillip Island, the new trailer promises to have all of the typical Block content you love — this time with stunning island views.

Where to watch The Block

Forever a bastion of consistency for the network, The Block 2024 can only be viewed on Channel 9 live, or streamed on 9Now.

The renovation wonder-show has been with Channel 9 since 2004, and holds the record for most wins of the Logie for Most Popular Reality Program, nabbing the award five times.

