The Block 2024 is well and truly back for its 20th season, and we have five new couples completely transforming holiday homes on Phillip Island. Of course, hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft are back to keep the peace and smooth over any drama.

Each week, the couples work to totally overhaul one room, with some much-needed prizes on the line. Judges Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox will be scoring each room, taking into account design, execution and layout.

Make sure to stop by each week as we update with new photos of the finished rooms and the results tally for The Block 2024.

The Block Week 1: Guest Bathroom

The contestants weren’t given an easy room to start off with, being thrown into the world of plumbing right off the bat. It was an entertaining week, with drama in the form of a villain emerging, a heatwave and a team biting off more than they could chew.

South Australian couple Kristian and Mimi were victorious this week, walking away with $140,000 cash and prizes. Here’s where the couples stood after judging:

House 1: Jesse and Paige – 5th with a score of 18.5, spent $26,968

House 2: Courtney and Grant – 2nd with a score of 28, spent $35,016

House 3: Ricky and Haydn – 3rd with a score of 24, spent $31,848

House 4: Kylie and Brad – 4th with a score of 22, spent $27,737

House 5: Kristian and Mimi – 1st with a score of 28.5, spent $21,732

So far, this is the only room that has been completed on The Block, but be sure to keep this page bookmarked for more updates!

The Block 2024 airs on Channel 9 from Sunday to Wednesday each week.

