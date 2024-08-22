The Real Reason This Block 2024 Couple Quit The Show Is Spicier Than We First Thought

It’s no secret that one of The Block 2024 couples leaves the show halfway through filming, but the reason behind their exit has been kept hush-hush.



Well now, an insider has just spilled the beans about Jesse Maguire and Paige Beechey‘s decision to quit the show, and their reason is pretty spicy.

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, the engaged couple decided to leave the show after it looked like their relationship was at stake.

“Jesse and Paige asked themselves a real question: is the chance of making money worth risking their relationship?” the source claimed.

“[Producers] gave them the go-ahead to leave the show after some heated exchanges on their hot microphones. It was a really tough decision, but both Jesse and Paige believe Australia will embrace their decision positively.”

Jesse and Paige have had a rough start to The Block. (Image: Nine)

Their insider went on to say Jesse and Paige had a rather rocky time during the five weeks they competed on the show, with their situation becoming “pretty toxic”.

“They make the right decision, but the jury is out on how Australia will feel with their overall time on the show being quite polarising,” the source added.

The production hasn’t commented directly on Jesse and Paige’s exit, however, Executive Producer Julian Cress did touch on the dramatic storyline in a previous interview.

“The Block certainly didn’t turn out to be a holiday for everybody. We didn’t make it through the whole series with all five teams,” he told TV Tonight.

“We had to replace one of them along the way, which was a very dramatic moment.”

Paige has already been open about wanting to quit and it has only been two weeks. (Image: Nine)

He added that another team had to join the show halfway through and finish the renovation, which was unprecedented.

“It was a very difficult decision for [the contestants] to come to, but there was a very strong reason why they decided to do it and very dramatic and will be unfolding in the coming weeks.”

The duo set to replace Jesse and Paige are Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte, as reported by realestate.com.au. According to EP Cress, the pair were given just 24 hours to get to The Block and continue the renovation work.

Luckily, they’re property flippers with plenty of experience giving investment properties a full overhaul.

I’m actually living for this drama and I can’t wait to see it all play out on screen!!!

The Block 2024 continues on Channel 9 from Sunday to Wednesday each week.

Feature Image: Nine