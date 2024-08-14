The Block Fans Have Turned On This Contestant After Two Episodes And Here’s The Reason Why

Somehow, after just two episodes of The Block for 2024, fans are already convinced they know who the villain is. And to be honest, I fully agree.

Engaged couple Jesse Maguire and Paige Beechey haven’t had a great start. So far we’ve already had Jesse tear up on the phone to his mum over his fear of presenting an unfinished first room, Paige has called the resident architect an “arsehole”, and she totally unleashed on her unsuspecting fiancé.

Let’s recap, shall we? Paige was determined to move their house’s master bedroom to the mezzanine level, to transform the area where it was originally supposed to land into two separate guest bedrooms. Seems smart, because it means the house looks appealing for parents with older children who want some distance.

Paige was on the warpath on Tuesday night. (Image: Nine)

But things aren’t that simple. A source who previously worked on The Block tells PEDESTRIAN.TV architects design the house plan prior to the contestants’ arrival – so it’s unlikely any big structural changes can happen during filming. This is what played out on TV when architect Julian Brenchley shot Paige’s idea down.

“In a house of this size, you try and keep the family together, in the ‘private’ space,” he told the couple.

“Good luck with it – I think you’re probably not on the right track.”

READ MORE The Block 2024 Cast: Meet The 10 Phillip Island Contestants Competing For A Massive Cash Prize

Later, she told a producer that she “respected” the architect, but didn’t “give a fuck about his opinion”. Spicy.

When a Kinsman wardrobes representative arrived to talk to the teams, she gently explained that Paige’s bright idea wasn’t practical at all. You see, her floor plan wouldn’t fit built-in wardrobes very well once you placed a bed inside – the doors would struggle to be opened.

I can feel the anger from here. (Image: Nine)

Paige was left fuming and had a go at everybody standing in her way.

“I am not going to be hardballed. There was a lot of faces behind the camera, eye rolls, huffing and puffing… I’m sick of the way everyone talks to me in meetings like this. I’m not doing anything wrong and they’re talking to me like arseholes,” she said, tearing up.

She then channelled her anger towards Jesse and yelled at him. Yep, somehow this was all his fault.

“You need to find some sort of compromise for me, I’ve been nothing but accommodating for you,” she shouted.

Fans turn on The Block’s Paige Beechey

I’m not gonna lie, I’m already loving the drama this year. It’s what makes great reality TV! Some fans, however, are sick of Paige and her entitled attitude.

Over on Reddit, a bunch of people are discussing Paige’s outburst.

“Imagine having zero training and telling an awarded architect with 20+ years experience he doesn’t get it,” one person quipped.

“As soon as someone disagrees or doesn’t pander to her every whim, they’re being rude, despite her being the one with the tone and no idea and them just trying to help direct her,” another agreed.

Jesse copped an earful from Paige. (Image: Nine)

“Wow… I’ve known some real pieces of work in my time but Paige absolutely takes the cake. My jaw was actually on the floor watching the last 10 minutes of episode two,” a third added.

However, there were some viewers who said she had a point, she just went about it the wrong way.

“Paige is a dickhead, however I have seen some questionable floor plans from Julian. Architects design what they believe looks best, which is not always practical,” a fan wrote.

“I don’t always rate Julian’s floor plans… and she’s right that they need a point of difference and not just be a carbon copy of the other three houses,” another said. “However, Paige steamrolls everyone and doesn’t listen to feedback in order to refine her ideas a bit more.”

“Julian is NOT the end all be all of plans. Some of these reno’d houses have been downright dreadful architecturally and layout-wise,” a third agreed.

At the moment, Paige is giving me Leah vibes from 2023. If this is how much chaos she can cause in just two episodes, I can’t wait for the next few weeks.

Feature Image: Nine