Season Three of The Bear is due to drop this week and many of us are internally screaming “Yes, Chef!” at the thought of watching Jeremy Allen White looking stressed and hot in a kitchen. If you’ve kept up with the show, you’ll know that there’s a lot on the line — Carmy and Sydney (Ayo Edibiri) are finally launching their own restaurant as equal partners — but if that wasn’t intense enough, fans of the show are craving more of their partnership and hoping to see it turn romantic.

When asked about whether there would be a shift in their character’s dynamics in Seaosn Three, both White and Edibiri immediately cut down the speculation.

“No,” the co-stars said at a press conference on Monday, per Vanity Fair.

“There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications,” White stated.

“Now kisstthhh” — viewers of The Bear, apparently. (Image: The Bear)

Although they both quickly agreed that their characters were not destined to do the horizontal tango, they do hint that the vibes between the colleagues and pals might change this season.

“Carmy is somebody that I think [Sydney] has really looked up to, but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with and it’s, I think, a lot more chaotic than she might have idealized before they really started working together,” Ayo explained.

White acknowledged that his character isn’t the best communicator — and that sees the pair run into some issues.

“He’s got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren’t always aware of exactly what’s going on,” White said.

“You’ll see, obviously, how that affects Carmen and Syd’s relationship, but I think Carmen’s trying to welcome her in a little bit was the point of the partnership agreement.”

Okay I hear what they’re saying but I’d be their third in a fkn heartbeat. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It’s not the first time Edibiri has had to deliver the hard truths about her character on The Bear, either. In 2023, she told The Hollywood Reporter that there never has been much thought in pairing up Carmy and Sydney.

“It’s really not our thought process when we’re making the show, and I understand it can be part of a show’s culture — but I don’t think they’re going to get what they want,” she explained.

“I think it’s incredibly cool to have this dynamic onscreen that isn’t romantic, but that feels charged and sexy.”

The speculation of their characters getting it on most likely comes from the tangible chemistry the two actors share on and off screen. While the pair have refused to comment when asked if they were secretly dating IRL, they’ve been upfront about the ~vibes~ they share as co-stars.

“Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing, and I think when you’re also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there’s something that also invokes feelings of passion,” Edibiri told Vanity Fair.

“Also, boy’s got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto.”

Amen to that, sister.

The Bear Season Three premieres on Disney+ on June, 27.