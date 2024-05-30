Yes, Chef!!!! It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Finally, after months of waiting, we know a little bit more about The Bear Season Three. I’ll admit, I was an instant fan of The Bear from the moment I saw the trailer. It combined all the things I love: cooking, Ireland’s princess Ayo Edibiri and a dishevelled-looking yet hot man covered in patchwork tattoos. I am a simple being, I know what I like.

Anyway, it turned out that The Bear was much, much better than I could have ever anticipated. And while my horny yearning for Jeremy Allen White got my bulging eyeballs on the show, it was the quality of the scripting, shooting and acting that straight up had me waiting with bated breath for every episode.

I mean, the “Fishes” episode? come the fuck on. A modern-day television masterpiece. Anyway, this is why I’m extremely stoked to report that The Bear S3 will be back on Disney+ very, very soon.

Let’s get into the details.

Not to be horny on main but like come the fuck on. (Image: FX / The Bear)

Table of contents

The Bear TV series will be released on June 27, 2024 on Disney+. And, in some great news for the binging enthusiasts amongst us, the season will be dropped in its entirety!

Cast of The Bear Season 3

Jeremy Allen White

In the leading role is a man who is currently sitting in the second spot on my hall pass list — Jeremy Allen White. He plays the role of the troubled yet talented chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto. He’s won a heap of awards for his portrayal of Carmy including Oscars, Emmys and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Back in December, the hot fake chef told the US Today Show that he was getting into the kitchen to make sure his on-screen cooking skills were up to scratch before filming began.

“I think we’re going to get started up in like February, March,” he said.

“I’m going to get together with some chefs in January and start prepping in the kitchen again, sharpening up the skills.”

I can’t wait to see those skills in action.

Do you know how much self-restraint it took to not use one of his Calvin Klein campaign pics here? A lot, just FYI. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Ayo Edibiri

Co-starring in The Bear series is the hilarious, glamorous and supremely talented Ayo Edibiri who plays Sydney Adamu. Similarly to Jeremy Allen White, she cleaned the fuck up during award season. The Bear, along with some other stellar recent projects — including Bottoms, Theatre Camp and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — has seen the actor and comedian’s star power increase by the bloody day and I love to see it.

GAGGED!!!!! (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Everybody’s favourite cousin Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich is played by the one and only Ebon Moss-Bachrach. As one of the more prominent supporting characters, his role truly shapes the series.

Supporting cast

The Bear wouldn’t be the A+ series it is without a stellar supporting cast. So thankfully in Season Three, the beloved characters in the kitchen are sticking around.

Abby Elliott as Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Lionel Boyce as Marcus. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina.(Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic) Corey Hendrix as Gary ‘Sweeps’ Woods. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Matty Matheson as Neil Fak. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Molly Gordon as Claire. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Where to watch The Bear Season 3

The Bear Season Three is a Hulu and FX original, but thankfully, us Aussies will be able to catch the series on Disney+ at the same time as the US. Hell yeah, brother!!!!

The Bear Season Three trailer

If you’re ready to get hyped for the new season, you can check out the trailer for The Bear Season Three below.

The Bear Season Three plot

When we last saw Carmy and co in The Bear Season Two finale, they were opening their new restaurant for family and friends night. Although all the preparations had been in order, it didn’t go too well — ending with Carmy being locked in a cool room and the rest of the kitchen having to step it up to get the show on the road. It’s an episode filled with frenetic anxiety and I’m still not okay.

Some big questions still remain: Are Claire and Carmy still together? How will Carmy pay back Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt)? Will The Bear be successful as a new fancy restaurant?

According to the official description of Season Three, we’ll see Carmy demand excellence from his staff in the incredibly intense way we’ve seen from him over the last two seasons. He wants to create a restaurant filled with creativity and worthy of a Michelin star. But will he push them to breaking point in his pursuit of greatness?

I guess time will tell. Catch you all on the couch June 27 to binge The Bear Season Three!!!!