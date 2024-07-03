How The Bear Makes Jeremy Allen White Look Like He Can Cook Better Than Sir Ratatouille Himself

I’m always amazed by the incredible cooking shots on The Bear, and Episode 1 of season three was packed full of ’em. Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, is so bloody convincing as a chef who’s worked in Michelin-starred kitchens around the world.



It turns out the cast had a bunch of training and practice before they filmed the newest episodes thanks to their Culinary Producer Courtney Storer.

Courtney shared a video on Instagram of Jeremy and Lionel Boyce, who plays the role of sweet pastry chef Marcus Brooks, mastering some cooking techniques under the guidance of two top chefs.

Brian Lockwood, who previously worked at top restaurants The French Laundry and Eleven Madison Park, showed White how to create some savoury dishes, including making some delicious-looking ravioli from scratch. White eagerly mimicked his movements, even learning how to pour a bottle of wine into a container and the best way to wipe down a chopping board.

Apparently there’s a correct way to pour wine into a container.

(Image: Instagram @courtney__storer) Practice makes perfect!

(Image: Instagram @courtney__storer)

Boyce was given a pastry masterclass by Malcolm Livingston II, who previously worked at restaurants like wd~50 and Noma. The star was taught how to pipe with precision, create the perfect caramel and the best way to crack and separate eggs.

The video ended with the stars adding final touches to their finished dishes, all looking like something you’d see when eating out at a fine dining restaurant.

Of course, the comment section was full of praise for the actors.

“These actors are more skilled and precise than some cooks I know,” one person wrote.

“It means a lot to our industry that you show the authenticity of all the hard work that goes into the kitchen in the front of the house. I love this show!” another added.

“As someone who has consumed food media for a very long time, I would like to give you your flowers. I do not have the words to properly convey my true feelings!” a third remarked.

Yes, Chef!

(Image: Instagram @courtney__storer) I’m hungry now.

(Image: Instagram @courtney__storer)

The Bear cast had Michelin-starred restaurant training

The cast and crew have been open before about how rigorous the culinary training had to be to get White and his co-star Ayo Edebiri – who plays Sydney Adamu – up to scratch.

The LA Times reported that White and Edeberi trained for two weeks at Pasadena’s Institute of Culinary Education, working privately with a chef before joining a proper class on Fridays.

At one point, White spent hours trying to perfect his omelette method, going through over 100 eggs and plating up around 120 omelettes.

“[Series creator Chris Storer] wanted to make a show that was true to back-of-house, that was true to the culinary world, and he knew that in order to do that everybody needed to train,” White told the LA Times.

White cut his teeth at a Michelin-starred French bistro Pasjoli. Chef Dave Beran put him to work, and said the kitchen staff treated him like any other cook that had been hired.

“In their first two weeks of training [cooks] learn how to run a station. Our goal was to make him somewhat proficient enough that we would consider hiring him,” Chef Beran said.

“He worked hard. He wasn’t someone who was just in the way, observing.”

Sydney’s omelette in season two of The Bear looked so delish. (Image: Disney+)

Edebiri had some experience working in restaurants – her first job was as a dishwasher – but she told People she spent weeks working “sunup to sundown, just cooking and learning the basics”.

“We could never get to a level where, you know, we are Michelin star chefs. I mean, we could love to try – I worked in some Michelin star kitchens,” she said.

“I was told I could be hired, but that’s neither here nor there.”

I’m impressed by the dedication to their craft, but I’m also really, really hungry. Can someone make me an omelette?

Feature image: Disney+, The Bear