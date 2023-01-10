It’s 2023, are we even surprised at this point that most people who sign on for shows like The Bachelors and MAFS have an acting background? No. Do we still want to see which cheesy ads and extra roles appear on their IMDb pages? You betcha.

The So Dramatic! podcast has revealed that a bunch of the gals on the new season of The Bachelor Australia, titled The Bachelors to accomodate for the three lead blokes, appear to be in it for the fame (and possibly love, who the hell knows anymore).

Here’s which 2023 The Bachelors contestants are actors…

Leah Cummings

Not only does this brunette babe have a history in dating reality shows, but she actually won a series a few years back!

Leah Cummings came first in the short-lived series The Proposal in 2019.

Have a go of this, will ya?

One can only assume that the marriage crashed and burned shortly thereafter (as they tend to do with these shows).

Not only that, but an insider told So Dramatic! that Leah’s despo to become famous.

“It’s super-cringe how desperate she is to be famous. She does full launch parties to build up hype. She’s a bit intense,” the shady source said.

The source also revealed that she was cast in the most recent season of Farmer Wants A Wife but backed out when she got Bachie.

“She’s desperate to be famous and has been for years. She has previously been on The Proposal then got fully cast for the last season of Farmer Wants a Wife and did the entire process for that [sic],” they said.

“Then Bach came calling so she aborted her mission on Farmer Wants A Wife thinking she would get more attention from The Bachelor.”

So that’s three reality shows she’s signed up for? Hm…

Alesia Delaney

According to So Dramatic!, Alesia Delaney has a now-deleted StarNow profile which is kinda suss, if ya ask me.

The profile listed her as an actor and model.

Her biggest role is working as a background actor for The Great Gatsby when it was filming in Sydney.

I wonder if Leonardo DiCaprio hit on her since she was in his age range during filming…

Ya know who definitely did hit on her? Justice Crew member Lenny Pearce, the twin brother of the new purple skivvy bloke in The Wiggles.

An unnamed contestant told the poddy that she tried to flex her Justice Crew connection in the mansion “but no one cared. Everyone was rolling their eyes.”

Ouch!

Jess Tomlinson

Old mate Jess Tomlinson isn’t an actor, per se, but she has appeared on another reality show: the upcoming season of Married at First Sight.

Yep, she’s the one who reportedly stops one of the weddings on MAFS to drop a huge bombshell on the bride-to-be.

According to Daily Mail, Tomlinson rocks up to the wedding of Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon and immediately pulls Schofield aside to tell her some hot goss.

Tomlinson reportedly informs Schofield that her future husband cannot be trusted, and has been sleeping around with another unnamed Bachelor contestant.

Starring in two of the country’s biggest dating shows simultaneously is certainly… a choice.

Jess Navin

Another Bachie babe, another StarNow profile. Only this one hasn’t been scrubbed from the internet (yet).

Jess is an actor and promo model. Here she is all tizzed up while modelling for a bridal range:

When she’s not acting and modelling, she works at children’s parties as a Disney princess and Elsa impersonator.

Tash Candyce

This isn’t the first time you’ve seen Tash Candyce on a dating show.

She previously starred on First Dates in 2017.

Have a watch of her incredibly awks date via Daily Mail Australia.

She was also set to star in Married at First Sight in 2019 but ditched the show when she started dating none other than The Bachelorette’s Michael Turnbull.

And he’s not the only The Bachelorette star she’s dated!

She later moved on to Agostino “Aggi” Guardiani and according to an insider, she name-dropped him quite a bit in the mansion.

At one point a fellow Bachie babe even called her on it, allegedly saying: “Babe just shut up about it. You’re old news.”

The insider claimed: “Tash was like, ‘I’m not old news. I’ve been in the Daily Mail’. She said that on camera. It was so embarrassing. I feel like that’s something you don’t want to brag about.”

So it looks like we’ve got a few secret actors and clout chasers in our midst, but who among us is surprised?

The Bachelors continues tonight at 7:30pm on Ten. Missed episode one? Check out our recap!