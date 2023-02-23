A source has revealed how much our three Bachelors of yore, Jed McIntosh, Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli, were paid to not get their dicks wet on national television and the dollar figures are surprising, to say the least.

I say “surprising” because one of them was reportedly paid a fuck tonne more than his broskis, which is equal parts hilarious and depressing. Obviously it’s funny because one bloke earned a house deposit to faff around on The Bachelors for like, 12 episodes, but it’s undoubtedly upsetting for the other two who were paid peanuts in comparison to do the same thing.

On that note, a source told Yahoo! Lifestyle that Jed (formerly known as Anko MGK) earned more than $400k to appear on The Bachelors.

“Jed was paid $415,000 in instalments based on certain production milestones,” the insider said.

It’s unknown what said production milestones were, but as someone who had the displeasure of watching every single episode of The Bachelors, I can only imagine they were along the lines of “wearing pants at a pool party” and “playing the drums for a girl in a forest with car high beams being used as spotlights“.

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, it’s believed that Thomas — who actually applied for the show, bless — was paid $50,000, which was six months of his salary. It’s mildly funny that he won more in the inaugural IsaBody global challenge back in 2019 but hey, you do you!

As for ol’ mate Felix, who was scouted for The Bachelors, he was allegedly paid $90,000 plus a $5000 bonus. However, he forfeited the extra dollarydoos ‘cos he refused to do any promo during or after the show. Probably too busy updating his Hinge profile for that kind of tomfoolery!

If you’re wondering why Jed earned more than his fellow Bachies, it was because he was in such high demand. He was hot, some might say.

“Warner Bros. team were extremely pushy for Jed,” the source added.

“They had a lot of pressure to use him to gain new audience and put a lot of emphasis on ‘this is the make or break season’.”

I bet they’re glad they fought tooth and nail for Jed, considering his relationship with Alésia Delaney officially flopped soon after The Bachelors finale aired. You get that on the big jobs, I guess.