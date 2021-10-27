The Bachelorette Australia just quietly delivered some of the most incredible bisexual representation Aussie TV has ever seen, and I’m honestly still processing it.
Now, I know we have high expectations for this season. It’s been marketed as the most diverse Bachie season ever, which makes sense since Brooke Blurton is both the first Indigenous and first bisexual lead this franchise has ever cast, and the cast consists of a mix of men and women, which has never been done on The Bachelorette Australia before.
But you know what??? So far, I haven’t been disappointed!! The premiere saw a gay kiss, a romantic lead that *isn’t* white, and a Welcome to Country. And now, in episode three, we got a scene that I have honestly been waiting for: a genuinely sincere, meaningful discussion on dealing with bi-erasure.
For those of you who don’t know, bi-erasure refers the way people invalidate and erase bisexuality. It can take many forms, from implying that bisexuality is a phase, to not believing people can be attracted to more than one gender, to delegating it as just the step before committing to same-sex attraction, or to dismissing it as a real sexuality altogether. It’s unfortunately really common, and sees a lot of people have to constantly reaffirm and justify that they are really bisexual.
Brooke and Holly (who is currently frontrunner of the season, I would say) had a really honest talk with each other after their date, about the struggles they’ve faced with people erasing or criticising their sexuality. I could paraphrase, but I honestly think it’s better if you just read it for yourself:
A meaningful, honest conversation discussing the struggles of people invalidating bisexual/pansexual experiences, on our TV screens, completely uninterrupted, and with no dramatic music edited over it?? Honestly, it’s groundbreaking.
I’m always cynical with reality TV, but this little moment, which was just a couple of minutes long, really threw me. Here’s to more real moments on television, where people are allowed to just be who they are.
The Bachelorette Australia airs on Channel 10 every Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm, and you can watch it on 10play too.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
SPICY: A Contestant Has A ‘Pretty Hot’ Pash With Brooke On The Very First Night Of Bachie
-
2021 Has Been The Year Of Bi Inclusion On Aussie Reality TV But We Still Have A Long Way To Go
-
Here’s All The Tea On Brooke Blurton’s Bachelorette Season If Yr Bored Of Bachie Jimmy Already
-
Oh, Hello: Brooke Blurton’s Co-Star From Honey Badger’s Szn Has Been Cast On The Bachelorette