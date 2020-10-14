Thanks for signing up!

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette was carnage. Aside from witnessing four guys going home and a creepy ventriloquist dummy, we had steampunk-ish bloke Adrian grace our screens with some top-tier (or bottom-tier, perhaps) fuccboi antics.

About halfway through the episode, Becky and Adrian sat down to chat about the future. It didn’t go well.

Elly wants to make plans. She wants a house, a relationship, y’know, all that usual white picket fence stuff.

Adrian, meanwhile, just wants to hang with the boyzzzzz.

Adrian signing up for a show about finding love & then chatting to the #BacheloretteAU about having fun with da boiz like he just met her in the pasta aisle at Coles is peak straight men dating. pic.twitter.com/0PvsgIURlL — Lauren Edwards (@laurenvedwards) October 14, 2020

READ MORE Here’s Why Folks Reckon Elly Miles Has Already Split Up With Her Bachelorette Beau

Like seriously, he refused to have any serious conversation about the future.

He’s just keen on living in the here and now, along side his boyzzzzz.

You’re telling me the STEAMPUNK guy doesn’t want to focus too much on the FUTURE? You couldn’t make it up. #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/kIoxGCjtv5 — Bachelor of Hearts Podcast ???? (@BOHpod) October 14, 2020

Adrian: "I feel like I'm in a good place with you right now" Becky: #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/7y2za8j2AS — Kristin ???? (@cynicghoul) October 14, 2020

Becky during that entire conversation with Adrian #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/jvGThgmWfz — live, laugh, where’s the bloody vaccine?! (@pjk27779) October 14, 2020

Clearly the dude’s having fun on the show, but it seems like his heart isn’t really in it.

Maybe he’s holding out for Bachelor in Paradise or just keen on racking in as many Insta followers as he can get.

The face of someone who does not care … and just wants to get on paradise #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/G15y4rGPdT — alice borde (@BordeAlice) October 14, 2020

Can’t wait to see Adrian on Bach in Paradise and rant-tweet about him in the future #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/0aKi8vwktv — T ???? (@ten_1996x) October 14, 2020

READ MORE 12 Tweets And Memes That Got Us Through That Tedious Second Episode Of The Bachelorette

To top it all off, Becky made her problem our problem by keeping Adrian around.

Like… Saj was right there Becky. You overlooked our precious stargazing prince for a dude who just wants to hang with the boyzzzzz.

My face watching Becky choose fucking Adrian when my king Saj was standing right there #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/LJ0I44NY5b — indi ???? (@indyr0se) October 14, 2020

SHE CHOSE ADRIAN OVER SAJ?!?! THIS IS A CRIME AGAINST NATURE!!! Really? Saj brought you on a magical carpet ride. Adrian is just taking you for a ride, PERIOD! #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/bE9ElEE4gJ — Jessica (@jessimariemule) October 14, 2020

Good luck saving for that house together, ugh.

At this point, things are looking pretty grim for any kind of wholesome relationship blossoming on the show.

I swear Bachie Twitter is the only reason why I’m persisting with watching this. #BacheloretteAU — Anouska (@AnouskaHaaket) October 14, 2020

Same.