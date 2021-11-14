Channel Ten has denied rumours that The Bachelorette 2022 will feature the show’s first-ever transgender lead, stunning local socialite Mitch Greer.

The rumour kicked off back in September, when Daily Mail Australia reported that an insider tied to Warner Bros. casting agents had alleged that Mitch was in talks to be next year’s lead, and had been approached by Warner Bros.

“Producers reached out to Mitch earlier this week and were talking about wanting a [trans woman] for the next Bachelorette,” the insider spilled.

Apparently Bachie producers are trying to “change things up and go for a youthful show”, following the positive press garnered by Brooke Blurton, who is our first bisexual and Indigenous Bachelorette.

The rumours returned at the red carpet premiere of James Bond film No Time To Die in Sydney on Friday, when Mitch was reportedly referred to by her mates as “the next Bachelorette.” That being said, her reps denied these rumours on the night.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph’s Confidential on Sunday, a network source denied the rumour, insisting that casting hasn’t even begun yet.

According to Mitch Greer’s Ministry of Talent profile, she is “effortlessly forging her own path as Australia’s premier transgender fashion icon and influencer based in Sydney.”

Mitch has gone on record saying that “fashion is almost always chosen over function”, and is a “regular fixture” at Australian Fashion Week.

The page adds that she’s open to “like-minded partnerships in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle space,” does this include The Bachelorette, I wonder?

I mean, I reckon it’s high bloody time we have our first transgender Bachelorette! If the series does continue next year, I sincerely hope that either Mitch or another single-and-looking trans woman gets scouted for the position.

The Bachelorette 2021 with Brooke Blurton continues on Wednesday night at 7:30pm on Ten.