The time has come, mates! The Bachelorette 2021 kicks off this Wednesday (yiewwww!) and Ten just unveiled all the guys and gals vying for the heart of queen Brooke Blurton.

Before the season begins, let’s have a stalk of each contestant’s Instagram to see what they’re like on the ol’ socials, aye?

Jamie-Lee Dayz

The Bachie alum’s return to the franchise was perhaps the world’s worst-kept secret, but we can now officially confirm that Jamie-Lee Dayz, who appeared alongside Brooke on Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor, is back!

The psychology student took to Instagram to share her excitement at joining the new season of The Bachelorette.

“When I found out Brooke was the next Bachelorette, I knew it was now or never,” she wrote. “I strongly believe things happen for a reason and I feel like this timing has been nothing short of fate.”

Kurt Herzog

Kurt Herzog is a 29-year-old Olympian and sports mentor who, according to his Insta, is “diving well and truly out of my comfort zone” on Bachie.

His ‘gram features stunning shots of beaches, mountains, and, most importantly, his abs.

Beau Tauwhara

It’s no secret that most contestants sign up for Bachie for the Insta followers, but I can assure you that this guy doesn’t need them ‘cos he already boasts 109k followers on his photography page, @theinkedshooter.

Beau Tauwhara is a photog with known ties to the Bachie fam. According to So Dramatic!, he’s mates with ex-Bachie stars Shannon Karaka, Sam Vescio, Mia McKinnon and Lisa Clark.

Carissa Croft

Psychologist Carissa Croft is another new Bachie babe who already has ties to the franchise, according to So Dramatic!.

Carissa is the bestie and ex-roommate of fellow bisexual Bachie star, Megan Marx. Spicy!

Steve Pliatsikas

Another athlete in our midst! Steve Pliatsikas is a rugby star and topless waiter who, shock horror, also has ties to the Bachelor world.

According to So Dramatic!, Steve is the ex of Bachelor star Nikki Ferris, who appeared on Locky Gilbert’s season.

Steve is new to Insta and seems to have only downloaded the app for the show! Here’s his one and only pic at the time of reporting:

Darvid Garayeli

Here he is! The ‘Persian Prince’ who saw in the trailer.

Darvid Garayeli is the owner of a landscape maintenance company in Brissy, hence why he arrives to the Bachelor Mansion via mower.

Taje Fowler

A NSW-based youth worker who loves to be out in nature, by the looks of her gorg ‘gram:

Matt Pottier

Metal fabricator Matt Pottier is a proud dog owner and according to Ten’s press release, “Brooke’s got a little competition when it comes to friendly and hardworking Matt, who could potentially love his dog more than her. But he assures us, ‘only at first’.” Bless!

Said doggo proudly features on Matt’s ‘gram. Have a look at the handsome devil, will ya?

Rebecca Pressing

Here we have a charity worker from Victoria who is also a proud pet owner. Meet Rebecca Pressing, who is clearly a cat lover.

Have a go of this gorgeous piccy of Bec and her cat wearing tees emblazoned with pics of one another:

Konrad Bien-Stephens

Victoria-based carpenter Konrad Bien-Stephens is the love child of Machine Gun Kelly, Rob Thomas and Ciarran Stott.

Do with that information what you will.

Ryan Carmichael

Ryan Carmichael is a NSW-based plumber who, according to his Insta, loves to golf, paddle-board, and attend the races as many times as he can.

The Bachelorette Australia kicks off this Wednesday at 7:30pm on Ten.