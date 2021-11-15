The Bachelorette Australia 2021 babe Konrad Bien-Stephens getting busted pashing ex Bachie babe Abbie Chatfield may have been A++ tea for us, but apparently it’s landed ya boi in some major shit with the show’s producers.

So remember how a while back when this year’s Bachie season was kicking off, the So Dramatic! podcast revealed that for the first time ever, the contestants would receive a $5K bonus, and in exchange, they had to avoid dropping spoilers or they’ll lose the dosh?

Well, since Konrad spoiled the fact that he gets evicted from the show and doesn’t end up with Brooke Blurton in one foul swoop (I know it’s fell, I’m quoting Sharon Strzelecki), apparently he may miss out on the bonus bucks!

A production insider told Daily Mail Australia that Konrad was contacted by “livid producers” after they saw the spicy snaps.

“They were fuming. I would have hated to be on the other side of that phone call,” the insider claimed.

“They were livid. Producers have gone to extreme efforts to make sure that the cast don’t go rogue and felt like they have done a really good job at getting audiences to feel like he’s a strong frontrunner.”

Meanwhile, an unnamed contestant from the current Bachelorette season spoke to the So Dramatic! podcast for their latest ep and said that they reckon the whole thing will blow over for Konrad since he’s the “producer’s favourite.”

“It’s The Konrad Show. He’s their golden boy. I have a feeling they are setting him up to be the next Bachelor,” they said, before adding: “I think he knows that too because he wasn’t even subtle or trying to hide his romance with Abbie.”

“I bet producers make an exception for Konrad breaching his contract and still give him his bonus,” they said, referring to the $5,000 that the cast members get for following the rules.

Have a listen to the latest ep of the So Dramatic! podcast for more tea on that whole sitch.