Well, that’s it folks! The Bachelorette 2021 is officially done and dusted and your girl Brooke Blurton has found lurve in Darvid Garayeli. Bless!

After the divine finale ep aired last night, Brooke took to Instagram to hard-launch her Persian bae with a sweet as post.

Sharing a piccy from the finale to her ‘gram, alongside her winner, Brooke wrote: “My person. I love you unconditionally.” Awww!

The Bachelorette 2021 winner Darvid went and shared the same pic to his Insta, have a geeze at it below:

In the accompanying caption, Darvid wrote: “I can’t believe I found my person. When I entered this experience I can honestly say I had no idea what to expect, I’ve come out of this with my life partner and she’s so much more than I could have ever envisioned.”

He added, “It’s been an absolute roller coaster to get to this point, 4 months of laughter, tears and endless FaceTimes. This is the beginning of a new chapter for both of us and I cant wait to move into our Melbourne abode.”

Darvid concluded, “Thank you to everyone for the kind comments and a big shoutout to everyone I’ve leant on throughout this process. Much love x.”

Big congrats to the happy couple!

If ya missed The Bachelorette 2021, get caught up via 10Play.