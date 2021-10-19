Australian television history is set to be made tomorrow night as we welcome our very first Indigenous and bisexual leading lady on The Bachelorette, queen Brooke Blurton.

Earlier this week we were introduced to the new crop of contestants, featuring both males and females for the first time ever.

Shortly after it was announced that we would be copping our first bi Bachie, word got out that some contestants hooked up in the mansion, adding a new element of spice this season.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Brooke Blurton revealed how she handled the “conflict” that ensued as a result of the sneaky hook-ups.

“From my perspective, how I always deal with conflict in any way, whether it’s a conflict that involves me or not, is just to face it head first and throw yourself into it,” she said, adding that “that’s how I treat everything this season.”

So yes, there is some drama incoming, but Brooke said that’s actually not the focus this season. In fact, she reckons there’s “very little” drama.

“I think there’s always going to be drama because there’s conflicting personalities and people are not always going to like one another and they’re going to rub each other the wrong way,” she said.

“These types of shows really emphasise on the drama, but I feel like I’m not a dramatic person and I wouldn’t say that this season has the most drama. It actually produced very little drama and it was like ‘Oh shit, we need jeopardy’ [laughs].

“I think overall I feel really happy with the things that were addressed and the things that did come up and I’m very proud of how I dealt with them. So yeah, the drama is at hand and it is coming, but I don’t think it will be as much as what people think.”

But drama aside, let’s get to what’s really important here: did Brooke Blurton find love?

We’re pleased to report that the answer is YES.

“There was an initial spark [with the winner], but because there were so many people, I had to test the waters with everyone,” Brooke said.

Brooke Blurton said she also had some major moments of self-discovery throughout the process.

“In the last three years of doing this show, I have never analysed myself so much and why I do certain things. Different experiences have taught me to be less trusting or more analytical and the whole thing has been quite cathartic, but it’s also been an emotional roller coaster.

“I think the biggest learning that I realised was quite confronting for me, was that I’ve never felt like I’ve had a consistent person in my life from birth ’til now. And throughout the whole journey, that was all I was searching for: just someone that can show me consistency and unconditional love. That’s why I was there and I was excited to find it!”

Part 2 of our chat with Brooke Blurton will drop tomorrow to coincide with the premiere of The Bachelorette on Ten at 7:30pm.