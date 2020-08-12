Nobody was expecting a whole rant about rangas being oppressed to erupt on the first episode of The Bachelor. But somehow, Zoe-Clare came through with the unhinged goods, and here we are.

Not even the producers are sure how it started. All we know is that suddenly, Zoe-Clare felt very, very oppressed due to the colour of her hair, and she absolutely needed the rest of the contestants (and the rest of Australia, apparently) to know.

What we do know is that when Areeba came up to her and Locky while they were chatting alone, Zoe-Clare apparently felt threatened.

“Honestly, I get it. I’m the only redhead in the whole entire house,” she said.

“And the rest of them… I think the only colours are blonde, brunette, then there’s me.”

There are a lot of things one can use to get sympathy, but using the colour of your hair is the most ridiculous victim card ever, according to Twitter.

“What’s wrong with a ranga? I’m sorry, do you want me to dye my hair every 10 seconds, I’m SO sorry but this is natural guys,” she added, not that anyone asked.

“This is not going anywhere!”

It started out as a dumb meltdown by someone pretending to be oppressed. But things took a serious turn when she started having a go at Areeba, the one brown woman on the show, to her face.

It also says a lot about the casting that something like this can (and did) happen on episode one.

“I don’t want to go through this experience being different because… this sounds so stupid, but because of the colour of my goddamn hair,” she went on.

“And that sucks. The colour of my complexion.”

In case it needed to be said: shut the fuck up.

READ MORE
Rosemary's Penguin Suit Turned Out To Be A Bachie Power Move

And then… it turns out nobody even mentioned her hair? Like when the producers even asked her… she said nothing happened? What?!

Then, when it was time for the rose ceremony, Zoe-Clare was nowhere to be seen. That didn’t stop us from unanimously guessing.

“You know what? I’m proud of being a ranga. I will be a ranga until the day I die,” she said, prior to her rose ceremony absence.

“We are more striking than any other human this worth… that walks this Earth.”

Fine, maybe gingers do have souls. Just not Zoe-Clare.

READ MORE
Buckle Up, Binches: We Tracked Down Every Bachelor Gal On Instagram & This Is Gonna Be Good
Image: Network Ten | Twitter / @_tori_maree_