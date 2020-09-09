We’re up to episode nine of The Bachelor and we already have another intruder. Whew-eee. You know what that means: another excuse for Roxi to have a big old scream.
Obviously we knew an intruder would cause some kind of chaos.
But it was Roxi’s mum who prophesied the appearance of Ronda, Roxi’s aggressive alter-ego, that ensured we’d see some ~drama~ tonight.
And drama we saw.
*Bec enters the chat*
But for this intruder to swoop in, sweet-talk Locky in a one-on-one date and snag a rose? Roxi was PISSED.
…or, in fact…
Anyway, another intruder apparently means the end of the world, even though by definition it actually prolongs the show.
It’s not like we couldn’t have foretold how things went down.
At least Queen Juliette was able to handle her wrath.
Let’s end on two unrelated notes, shall we?
Juliettes chaotic wine guzzling over-grown fringe energy is very accurate for 2020 ISO vibes
Don’t think you can get away scot-free after running your mouth like that, Osher.
Until next week, and Ronda’s next screaming match.