We’re up to episode nine of The Bachelor and we already have another intruder. Whew-eee. You know what that means: another excuse for Roxi to have a big old scream.

Obviously we knew an intruder would cause some kind of chaos.

But it was Roxi’s mum who prophesied the appearance of Ronda, Roxi’s aggressive alter-ego, that ensured we’d see some ~drama~ tonight.

And drama we saw.

But for this intruder to swoop in, sweet-talk Locky in a one-on-one date and snag a rose? Roxi was PISSED.

…or, in fact…

Roxi, explaining her reaction to literally anyone doing literally anything #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/e9T6vsN89g — Bachelor of Hearts Podcast ???? (@BOHpod) September 9, 2020

Anyway, another intruder apparently means the end of the world, even though by definition it actually prolongs the show.

Roxie. Mate. There’s 9 of you left. I’d hardly call it “the end”. #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/pj4OUmzdCN — Don’t ask-wear a mask Sue. (@SueKennedy19) September 9, 2020

Roxi is losing her shit again because she still can't grasp the concept of the show she's on #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/yMankozOnO — Kylie Rallings (@k_rallings) September 9, 2020

It’s not like we couldn’t have foretold how things went down.

Who is Roxi NOT suss about? She smack out a pot plant in the same vicinity as Lochy… ????#TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/dLJtRZ3XgN — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) September 9, 2020

At least Queen Juliette was able to handle her wrath.

Omg Juliet eating an apple while having a full blown bin fire of a conversation with Roxy is a MOVE #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/TmAHL6nuop — aliya ahmad (@_aloo_gobi) September 9, 2020

Let’s end on two unrelated notes, shall we?

Juliettes chaotic wine guzzling over-grown fringe energy is very accurate for 2020 ISO vibes

#TheBachelorAU — Lainie Lovett (@lainie_lovett) September 9, 2020

Don’t think you can get away scot-free after running your mouth like that, Osher.

People in Victoria right now as Osher mentions restrictions being eased… #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/zpDDi2aY2I — Nathan Brown (@nathanbrown90) September 9, 2020

Until next week, and Ronda’s next screaming match.