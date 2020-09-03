The Bachelor has officially switched to its COVID-safe ~Love in Lockdown~ format, which means we’re getting a sneaky glimpse of each contestant’s homes and decor (which is extremely my shit).

Aside from Locky Gilbert legit exposing himself on national TV during a raunchy bathtub date, the biggest background feat that piqued everyone’s curiosity last night was Roxi’s bookshelf.

Popular podcast So Dramatic! pointed out that a bunch of books on Roxi’s shelf are both Bali and drug-related, which means she either shares Locky’s Bali obsession or she’s been brushing up in the event that she wins his heart.

Check it:

A deep dive by Bachelor stan page Bachie Funny revealed that the tomes include Schapelle Corby’s biography and a book on the Bali 9, a.k.a. two drug-smuggling cases. And based on an Instagram post from 2015, she’s had these books for a while, certainly long before she even knew Locky, so she must have a deep-seated interest in both Bali and, erm, drug-smuggling cases.

Other books on her shelf include, Cocaine Diaries, Cocaine Confidential and Doctor Dealer, all drug-related texts.

Just have a look at this vintage post, will ya?

Interestingly, Locky owns a Bali tourism company called Four Elements Adventure Bali, and therefore splits his time between living in Bali and Perth.

I’m guessing that whoever wins will need to be flexible about travelling to Bali (post COVID, of course), and based on her literary choices, Roxi’s certainly intrigued by Bali.