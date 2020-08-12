The wait’s over. The Bachelor has finally started again, and now we finally know what the deal was with Rosemary and that goddamn penguin suit.

When the 23-year-old rocked contestant up looking like Pingu, she already caught the attention of both Locky and the rest of Australia.

So it’s no wonder he chose to go off with her first. But not everyone else in the mansion was cool with that.

Rosemary’s amazing penguin-to-human glow-up when she took of that suit made things better.

Obviously, being the only penguin in the room has certain advantages.

Laura and Zoe-Clare in particular came across as snobby sore losers… against a penguin.

Seems like they’re just jealous they don’t have enough personality (or ~creative vision~) to pull it of, tbh.

But perhaps the most poignant observation came from Locky’s old Survivor host, Jonathan LaPaglia:

Anyone volunteer to try?

Image: Network Ten | Twitter / @jothornely