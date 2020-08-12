Thanks for signing up!

The wait’s over. The Bachelor has finally started again, and now we finally know what the deal was with Rosemary and that goddamn penguin suit.

When the 23-year-old rocked contestant up looking like Pingu, she already caught the attention of both Locky and the rest of Australia.

So it’s no wonder he chose to go off with her first. But not everyone else in the mansion was cool with that.

Bit of Penguin envy running rampant in the house #TheBachelorAU — Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) August 12, 2020

#TheBachelorAU girls losing their shit they not dressed as a penguin? — MollyROXanne (@MollyROXanne) August 12, 2020

these girls feel personally victimised by this penguin suit #TheBachelorAU — sarah (@robertspatts) August 12, 2020

Rosemary’s amazing penguin-to-human glow-up when she took of that suit made things better.

The other ladies seem VERY surprised to discover she’s not a real penguin.#TheBachelorAU — Previously On Australian Survivor (@PreviouslyonAS) August 12, 2020

If you told me 6 months ago I’d be watching a penguin glow up…2020 has been a RIDE #TheBachelorAU — fatkattweets (@fatkattweets) August 12, 2020

Obviously, being the only penguin in the room has certain advantages.

Probably chose penguin girl because he couldn’t differentiate between the others #TheBachelorAU — gabby (@gabbysgap) August 12, 2020

i would only remember the girl in the penguin suits name as well or if you don’t remember it all what easier asking the producer for the name of the girl in the penguin suit or the girl in the red dress…. cause there are like 10 of those #TheBachelorAU — eliza ♡ folklore (@strictlyswift) August 12, 2020

The girls don't seem to realise that Locky is looking for someone with a personality. It's not the penguin suit, it's that she seems half interesting. Laura, the only interesting thing about you is that you are fun to make fun of.#TheBachelorAU — george ???? (@georgetweets2u) August 12, 2020

Laura and Zoe-Clare in particular came across as snobby sore losers… against a penguin.

Zoe-Clare and Laura cackling over penguin girl #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/VbAEzaNPIa — Freya Wetzig (@freyawetzig) August 12, 2020

You’re wearing a net, Laura. A net. Leave penguin suit alone. #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/CqiVcEwisP — Adrian Lowe (@AdrianLowe) August 12, 2020

Laura’s salty. Salty like a fish. You know who eats fish? Penguins. #TheBachelorAU — Ian Astalosh (@ianasta23) August 12, 2020

Laura, I’d prefer the penguin costume than the asshole costume you came in #TheBachelorAU — Emily Tresidder (@EmilyTresidder) August 12, 2020

Seems like they’re just jealous they don’t have enough personality (or ~creative vision~) to pull it of, tbh.

"I could have worn a penguin suit" is "I could have painted that". YEAH, BUT YOU DIDN'T. #TheBachelorAU — Jo Thornely (@jothornely) August 12, 2020

But perhaps the most poignant observation came from Locky’s old Survivor host, Jonathan LaPaglia:

Pooing your pants in a penguin suit would totally suck! ???? #TheBachelorAU #SurvivorAU — Jonathan LaPaglia (@JLa_Paglia) August 12, 2020

Anyone volunteer to try?