There’s no denying that this year’s The Bachelor main man Locky Gilbert is, as Kath Day-Knight would say, a great hunk of spunk.

He’s got a gorg face, a nice rig, a decent job and he seems like quite a sweet man, which is always a plus.

But during last night’s episode, he exhibited a major, MAJOR turnoff for me: he could not open a bottle of champagne.

In the ep, Locky takes frontrunner Bella Varelis on a super lush yacht date. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, that dream turned into a nightmare when he couldn’t get the bloody cork off the bottle.

“How embarrassing. How do you do it?” he asked as he struggled. “You don’t shake it do, ya?”

Um, no babe, not unless you’ve just won the Formula 1 Gran Prix.

FFS.

Bella talks him through the process and they eventually get the damn thing off, but I’m still traumatised by how awkward it was (plus the alarming fact that he’s never opened a champagne bottle before).

And it seems I’m not alone as punters took to Twitter to gasp along with me.

Me judging Locky while also aware that drinking champagne turns me into an actual demon #TheBachelorAU — mimi petrakis (@MimiPetrakis) August 13, 2020

Ok so Locky the supposed adventure guy hates spicy food and has never popped a champagne cork???#TheBachelorAU — Rose Callaghan (@operation_rosie) August 13, 2020

So Locky can’t pop a bottle of champagne and doesn’t like champagne anyway. I’m starting to wonder whether Locky actually organised this date himself #thebachelorau pic.twitter.com/YY6JuxjDRP — Peter Thomas (@coturnix97) August 13, 2020