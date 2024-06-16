The Bachelor’s Jimmy Nicholson & Holly Kingston Share ‘Yuge Baby News: ‘Coming 2024’

The Bachelor‘s Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston have announced that they’re expecting their first bundle of joy later this year.

In a series of influencer-style Instagram shots and a cheeky sonogram, The Bachelor couple revealed that they’re expecting a little one later this year.

“COMING 2024!” Jimmy and Holly wrote in a joint post, followed by a baby chicken emoji.

(Image source: Instagram / @jimmynicholson and @hollykingston) (Image source: Instagram / @jimmynicholson and @hollykingston)

Following their exciting post, friends, family and fellow reality TV folk flocked to the comments, flooding the expecting couple with messages of love and congrats.

“Such beautiful news guys! ❤️❤️❤️ Huge congratulations,” Married At First Sight‘s Cameron Merchant wrote.

“And there it is!!! Congrats lovers,” fellow Bachelor alum Brittany Hockley commented.

“Congrats guys… enjoy your last few months of freedom before you enter hell! Just kidding, parenting is great,” Matty J shared.

Of course, the man, the myth, the legend — former Bachelor Australia host Osher Günsberg came through with the winning comment!

(Image source: Instagram / @jimmynicholson)

For folks who aren’t too familiar with these two and their love story, it all began when Jimmy joined The Bachelor Australia back in 2021 for the show’s ninth season.

In a very (and I mean very) predictable final rose ceremony, the pilot picked Holly and the pair have been going strength to strength ever since.

Two years after The Bachie finale aired, Jimmy and Holly officially tied the knot which took place at Jimmy’s family home in Palm Beach. The 2021 Bachie previously viral after he revealed his method on how to stop crying at his wedding, which involved pricking himself with a thumbtack. Yeouch!

The pair were also embroiled in controversy for their stance on the reality-TV-star-to-OnlyFans-creator pipeline.

Although Season Nine is not my favourite Bachelor Australia season, I do love it when people find what they’re looking for on reality TV.

Sending my biggest congrats to this Bachie couple.