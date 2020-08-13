One of the executive producers on The Bachelor has given a spicy interview, teasing what we can expect from the brand new season, plus a few other interesting BTS tidbits.

Speaking to Media Week, executive producer Hilary Innes said that production shifting gears due to COVID-19 actually resulted in some “fascinating” moments.

“Instead of stopping filming we continued to record what happened when everyone was sent home, which made for very fascinating viewing,” she began.

“There was obviously chemistry happening between some people and Locky [Gilbert] and we needed to keep everyone engaged with the process and each other.”

Bachie Zoom dates definitely qualify as “fascinating viewing” to me. (Credit: Ten)

She added that filming the show outside the Bachelor Mansion provided a more intimate look into the love story that was unfolding.

“Suddenly you break out of The Bachelor world and go into people’s lives and seeing how they do things like making breakfast in their trackie dacks,” she said. “And it is a really interesting place to go and explore The Bachelor world from for a change. Everyone will relate to it because they are all going through it.”

Hilary also explained that because lotsa companies closed down during COVID-19, the eps will be less action-packed, which forced them to get “creative” and good sweet lord, I can’t wait to see what that entails.

“Lots of companies started to close down for a bit, so it started to be a bit restrictive and we had to be creative, but there will be a lot of adventure activities with Locky.”

She went on to talk about the casting process when it comes to choosing which bloke will don the Bachie tux.

“There is no rhyme or reason to selecting The Bachelor,” she said. “We went with Tim Robards and Sam Wood who were tall dark and handsome alpha males who knew what they wanted. Matt Agnew was more the cerebral handsome which we had never had before which was very interesting. The Honey Badger Nick Cummins was more quirky and funny with a big profile. Locky was a little bit in between.”

And lastly, she spilled tea about the decision-making process that went into choosing sisters Elly and Becky Miles as dual Bachelorette’s for the 2020 season.

“We stay in touch with these people and see how they are going and what they are up to, and she talked to us about her sister and the more we talked the more it felt really wonderful,” she explained.

“They are not too far away in age and are very good friends, it is a very relatable idea with the siblings with the support you could offer each other, and interesting how they would react to finding love together on The Bachelorette.”

She concluded, “Having two of them makes it interesting in shooting it because a lot of things double up. You will probably see them chatting more about what is happening during the show, and the fact they are sisters and will want to debrief will be a nice new element people will want to enjoy.”

The Bachelor continues tonight at 7:30 on Ten.