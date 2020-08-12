Ready for The Bachelor 2020 to kick off tonight? Well, I sure as shit am, and because I have absolutely zero patience and love a spoiler, I’ve been poking around wherever I can to find any tea about the new season.

First, I did a deep dive of each new Bachie contestant’s Instagram (have a read of that here and chuck ’em a follow).

Now, I’m looking back at each The Bachelor winner’s red carpet arrival to see what the winning formula is.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Season 1: When Tim met Anna (2013)

Ah, where it all began, Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich, way back in 2013, when Ten had the old school logo.

I’ve noticed that when the other girls are introduced, a sort of bouncy, whimsical tune plays, but as Anna walks over to old mate, a slow, a romantic song takes over, while the camera pans from her shoes to her face.

OMW to fuck shit up. (Credit: Ten)

Unlike the other ladies, Anna has no gimmicks, she simply jokes about almost stacking it, and has a pleasant convo with her soon-to-be hubby.

He compliments her earrings, lippy and smile and it very much looks like sparks are flying.

Tim’s confessional then plays, where he gushes about her straight off the bat, which doesn’t happen for everyone, so this is definitely something to look out for.

Season 2: When Blake met Sam (2014)

I couldn’t find this clip for the life of me but considering how it all turned out… I think that’s for the best.

Season 3: When Sam met Snezana (2015)

Okay, same story here! The other gals had silly music playing as they entered with their gimmicks, but Snezana? Romantic beats, like what you’d expect to hear in a cheesy noughties rom-com when, I dunno, Kate Hudson first spots Matthew McConaughey. And there’s not so much a gimmick, but a fun little word play as she teaches him to pronounce her name.

Plus there’s a whole lotta arm touching, which is obvs a good sign.

Season 4: When Richie met Alex (2016)

THE MUSIC RETURNS!!!

And look, there is a gimmick, but just like with Snez, it’s a minor one: she reads him a poem.

So what I’m gathering is that small gestures are a good sign, but big, extravagant ones are purely there to spice up the promo. Sorry, but those peeps ain’t winning shit (no offence Penguin).

Season 5: When Matty met Laura (2017)

Once again we have the big ol’ shoe pan so audiences get a full-scale view of the gal who ultimately wins the show.

So be on the lookout for shoes shots tonight, like so:

Yes, shoes and conveniently placed rose petals.

Season 6: When Honey Badger met Brittany and Sophie (2018)

As a superstitious fellow, I believe it’ll be a jinx to delve into this one, considering there was no winner.

Season 7: When Matt met Chelsea (2019)

And finally, we have last year’s winner: Chelsea McLeod.

Now, this time we have a rear view of the shoes as she walks over to Matt Agnew. Once again, the soppy music plays, and the gimmick is small scale: she shows Matt a temp tattoo of the chemical of love, then sticks it onto his chest.

Shoutout to this nip shot:

Bewbs.

Alrighty guys, Bachie kicks off tonight at 7:30 on Ten.

You know what to look out for: shoes, slow music, and relatively chill gimmicks (a.k.a. pay no attention to the show girl or, again, Ms. Penguin).