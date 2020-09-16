Thanks for signing up!

The order in which Locky Gilbert sends home the final six girls on The Bachelor has apparently been leaked and, yup, no surprises here.

WARNING: POTENTIAL BACHIE SPOILERS AHEAD, YOU’VE BEEN WARNED (PLEASE DIRECT HATE MAIL TO YOURSELF IF YOU DON’T LIKE WHAT YOU READ).

Still here? Ok cool.

According to a post on the So Dramatic! podcast’s Insta, it’s Irena who takes out the top spot (although Locky’s since been spotted with *other* women).

“This season has been a disappointing hot mess and it was ruined from the moment they rolled out that 17-year-old budget red carpet!” podcast creator/host/leak-publisher-extraordinaire Megan Pustetto said on Insta.

To see the full final six boot order, scroll on down the page.

6. Maddy Carver

Sorry… who? Surprised she made it this far by spending almost no time either with Locky or onscreen.

5. Kaitlyn Hope

What’s the opposite of an intruder? Whatever. Expect less drama (and possibly more fake hair/lashes/tits) after Kaitlyn gets the boot.

4. Izzy Sharman-Firth

Ahh Izzy, holder of such secrets including whether or not Locky accidentally flashed his cocky in their bubble bath iso date. Gone too soon.

3. Bec Cvilikas

The other intruder who has since been papped hanging in Sydney with her good mate… (see below)

2. Bella Varelis

Bella, Bella, Bella, the villain it took us so long to see. Somehow she villained her way to the top two, perhaps because she may or may not have already known Mr Locky before the season even started.

1. Irena Srbinovska

We all expected this, right? That’s doubly the case since it was revealed at the top of this article. The good news for her is – aside from winning, of course –she came out on top in her feud with Bella.