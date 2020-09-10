Ok. Last night’s Bachie. WTF did we just watch? An episode of The Bachelor or some lame teen drama?

ICYMI: The ep erupted into absolute CHAOS as Bella Varelis turned on bestie Irena Srbinovksa, accusing her of lying about contacting Locky Gilbert and “fabricating” shit.

Their squabble ended with Bella calling Irena “a manipulative little bitch” and storming off. It was a fkn tense moment and, frankly, it made me sad. These two former besties basically turned on each other and I honestly don’t see them recovering from this.

But I’m not gonna bore you with what I think, ‘cos Instagram is bursting at the seams with opinions from Bachie stans who have been extremely vocal about whose side they’re on.

After Bella posted a onesie-clad pic, writing: “I’ll just Bee over here… minding my own business,” a bunch of people left supportive comments, including influencer Jade Tunchy and her Bachie co-stars Laura Calleri and Paige Royal.

Meanwhile Irena dropped a tizzy pic and wrote, “Ditched the *laptop emoji* and I’m ready for The Bachelor,” prompting a slew of comments from fans taking her side over Bella’s.

Irena had the support of penguin queen Rosemary Sawtell, along with a fuck ton of viewers.

“Irena you are all class,” a fan wrote. “It’s actually really sad, how Bella has spoken about you! Just shows the difference between girls and woman!!!”

“I HAD TO COME HERE to tell you I just want to hug you,” wrote another. “You don’t deserve bitchiness and jealousy. You handled that with such class and it really felt like I was watching high school drama. Keep your head high.”

What. A. Mess.