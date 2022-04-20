It’s almost that time of year, folks! We’re gearing up for The Bachelor Australia 2022, but first they need some contestants to join the cast!

Warner Brothers Australia has dropped a call-out to recruit willing victims for the new season of the show.

“It’s your turn! Comment below and tag your single bestie for your chance to be on The Bachelor 2022!” their IG caption reads.

Beloved host Osher Gunsberg also shared the casting call and wrote:

“Here we go. New spectacular season. New spectacular location. A chance to meet your forever ever (forever ever?) forever. Tag that person you know who is in the PERFECT time of their life for this. See you on the Gold Coast! @warnerbroscastingau It’s your turn! Comment below and tag your single bestie for your chance to be on The Bachelor 2022!”

Back in January, Ten dropped a call-out for both “single men and women” to apply for the new season of Bachie.

Since the casting call, which was shared on its official Facebook page, asked for both male and female contestants, it certainly sounded like they’d found a bisexual Bachelor, didn’t it?

The call-out said: “Are you searching for that special someone but just can’t seem to find them? The Bachelor is back with a whole new look for 2022 and we’re looking for single men and women who are looking for the love of their life.”

Before long, the call-out had gone gangbusters across the media, with several sites taking this to mean that The Bachelor 2022 is following in The Bachelorette 2021’s footsteps with a bisexual Bachie season, featuring both male and female contestants.

To get to the bottom of it, reached out to a Ten spokesperson and here’s what they had to say:

“Trying to fit a square peg into a round hole is so 2020. Love is love and we look forward to casting our next Bachelor, whoever they may be.”

But if you look at the new call-out, it looks like they are on the hunt for gals only.

Very, very mysterious…

According to the casting call, filming is set to take place roughly between May and July this year (AKA next bloody month!).

The only other detail that we know about the new season is that it’s set to be filmed on the Gold Coast. That’s literally it for now. Stay tuned!