The 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet Is About To Start — Here’s Where To Watch

The Golden Globes are typically a night of glamour, luxury and recognition. Even for the talented actors and creatives who don’t take home the coveted award, there certainly is recognition for being nominated — and for those absolutely serving cunt on the red carpet. Judging by the buzz in the air and the spring in my step on this fine Monday morning, the Golden Globes 2024 will be no exception.

Kicking off from 11am AEST on Stan, the red carpet is sure to bring an array of glorious, glamorous and hopefully ridiculous fashion to our attention.

Please join me, your digital host, as we take a journey to the carpet to dissect the best looks of The Golden Globes 2024.

We’ve still got a couple of hours until our celeb pals will be swanning down the carpet in their finery so in the meantime, please enjoy a few of my favourite pics from the ghost of Golden Globe past. And don’t forget to check out the nominations list while you’re killing time.

Wasn’t that fun? I’ll catch you back here at 11am when the good times really begin!!!!

The Best Looks From The 2024 Golden Globes

What do we have here? Some early arrivals? Don’t mind if I fkn do!!!!

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

I’ve been saying it for months but it looks like the peplum is coming back. I don’t know how I feel about it really.

Erika Alexander

(Photo by Getty / Gilbert Flores)

Finally someone brave enough to step out of the monochrome! Run The World‘s Erika Alexander looks like a delicious candy dream in this look. The mermaid gown is stunning and complimented by her colourful braids. Slay!!!!

Gillian Anderson

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

And to this look I say, “I do”. Sex Education and X-Files icon Gillian Anderson looks gorgeous in this wedding-esque white gown. The red bag is a perfect addition to the look. It does make me wonder whether her stylist tracked down the carpet manufacturer to make sure they had the same vibe. Food for thought.

Anna Sitar

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)

TikTok’s ray of sunshine and coffee-screaming queen Anna Sitar looks like a mythical goddess would could step on me convince rulers from across the land to do her bidding. While it’s kind of reminding me of a classy toga party from uni, I’m very here for it.

Quinta Brunson

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson looks like a classic beauty in this silver gown. It’s simple, elegant, what’s not to like?

Liza Colón-Zayas

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Yes chef!!!!! The Bear‘s Liza Colón-Zayas is made for the red carpet. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder black number. The hand on the hip? The bag? The confidence glowing from the inside out? Chef’s kiss, if you will.

Matty Matheson

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Keeping The Bear goodness going is Matty Matheson, our quirky, fashionable king. Before he even stepped out on the carpet, I knew he was going to turn it UP. If you haven’t checked out Matty on Instagram, you’re missing out. He’s always in looks that would make people from Sydney’s Inner West, or Melbourne’s Fitzroy to say “yeah, nice look man”.

Today’s maroon suit is no exception. I love a man who steps out of the black-suit-at-award-show cage.

Ariana Greenblatt

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Barbie‘s Ariana Greenblatt did not come to the Golden Globes play. The 16-year-old is serving sophistication beyond her years in this little high-waited suiting number.

I am a sucker for a suited look. But let’s all remember that Julia Roberts walked in her 1990 Golden Globe look so people like Ariana — and me wearing an oversized suit on a regular Tuesday in our incredibly casual office — could run.