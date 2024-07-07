Real Housewives Fans Are Brutally Roasting Teresa Giudice For Her Recent Photoshop Fail

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has gone viral after fans accused the reality TV star of sharing a botched Photoshop job in her latest Instagram post.

If there’s one thing that gives me so much joy on social media, it is questionable Photoshop jobs, whether it is intentional or not. Most of the time, it would be one of the KarJenners who would be hit with the editing fail allegations, but this time around it’s another reality TV star.

Over the weekend, Teresa Giudice shared an Instagram birthday post for Real Housewives of Miami‘s Larsa Pippen.

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you,” Teresa wrote.

Me on Zoom.

Although the Instagram post was totally innocent and sweet, fans (and myself) could not get past some of the minor details of the pic.

You see, if you look at the outline of Larsa and Teresa’s bodies, it seems like they were copied and pasted onto the beach background.

Here’s a cheeky zoom-in and a bunch of red circles just to make things a bit easier for ya!

(Image source: Instagram / @teresagiudice)

Because social media is social media, fans brutally roasted the reality TV star for the picture and accused Tersea of using Photoshop. Some punters also pointed out some other flaws such as missing footprints at the beach and a missing toe.

“Was this made on paint? 🎨,” one fan questioned.

“I am fucking CRACKING UP OMGGGGG LMAOOOOOOO ty this made me [sic] whole day,” another person commented.

“I’m just here for the comments. You guys did not disappoint. [I’m] over here in tears because I’m laughing so hard,” wrote a third.

One user also questioned what the original background was, but honestly, I don’t think we’ll ever know.

According to Page Six, Giudice originally turned off the comments after receiving a shit tonne of backlash. However, it appears to have been reopened with a bunch of new people roasting the TV star.

With all the money in the world, you reckon she could’ve paid for a better Photoshop job.

Heck, they also could’ve gone to the beach if they wanted!

Image source: Instagram / Teresa Giudice