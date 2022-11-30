Answering The Bulging Question: Did Tenoch Huerta’s Shaft Get Shafted Or Not?

Ladies, it’s time for a peenvestigation into the cocktroversy that has taken over the internet: whether or not Tenoch Huerta‘s dick was so massive it had to be edited out of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This information impacts us all greatly, you see. It is of massive importance.

Our story, the schlong of ice and fire, starts with a viral tweet from November showing Tenoch Huerta’s massive bulge next to a pic of him with no bulge whatsoever.

Gaze upon this man’s Fatlantis and weep. I Talocan’t deal.

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022

Fans were in a fit of horny rage after they realised what we had lost in the censorship war on Huerta’s peen. We could have had it all, but it was all gone in the dick of time.

Rolling Stone decided to ask Huerta about his anaconda schlong in an interview (someone bloody had to), and the results were… interesting to say the least.

Here are two headlines from today about Huerta’s bulge. First up, Page Six:

And now this headline from Buzzfeed:

Okay so… did the man’s shaft get shafted or not?

Here is the exact quote from the Rolling Stone interview:

“The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo on the right,” he said.

“Without [the bulge]! That’s original.

“No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.”

Interesting. Sounds to me like Huerta is admitting the picture of the giant bulge isn’t real at all. I would love to know where on Earth that image came from and who spent their time increasing the size of his third leg. Time well spent Whoever you are, you should be ashamed of yourself!!

Being a celebrity must have its ups and downs, but having to explain to the world that your dick isn’t actually that big is definitely something new. I’m all here for Huerta taking pride in his size and repping for all the short (in other ways) kings. Representation matters.