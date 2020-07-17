A TikTok’ing teen has found herself in quite the predicament after getting caught in a kid’s swing. Happens to the best of us.

Layani had reportedly been filming some content for the ‘Tok in an Oxfordshire park, taking turns on the swing with some mates, when she became stuck. Family and friends tried to get her out of the swing for over 90 minutes to no avail, subsequently opting to call some firefighters to help out.

“It was a really bizarre situation to walk into,” her mother Charlie said, via Mirror. “When my neighbour called to tell me, I just started laughing, but when I arrived it was clear it was a bit more serious than I initially thought.”

“My daughter was really embarrassed when we had to call the firefighters, but when they arrived they were amazing.”

Footage obtained by SWNS shows multiple rescuers working around the team well into dusk. She was eventually freed after the team managed to unhinge the swing and ultimately dislodge it from her body thanks to some trust cleaning liquids.

“They did a great job,” the mother continued, “whilst cracking all the possible swing jokes they could think of.”

Given that most (if not all) of us still attempt to fit in to baby swings when passing a playground, particularly after 17 beers at 4AM, I think we can all empathise with this teen’s predicament.