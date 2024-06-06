Taylor Swift Drops TikTok Comment Defending Lady Gaga From ‘Irresponsible’ Conspiracy Theory

Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga have finally set aside their musical differences with a collaboration. However, don’t get your twinks in a twist, this collab wasn’t a musical affair, but an act of support via TikTok.

In a viral TikTok, Lady Gaga wanted to let her fans know that she wasn’t pregnant, after rumours of her having a “baby bump” started circling the star following an appearance at her sister Natali Germanotta‘s wedding in Maine.

Gaga wrote over the TikTok “Not pregnant — just down bad cryin at the gym,” a reference to Swift’s Tortured Poets Department song “Down Bad”.

Meanwhile she lip-synched to a TikTok sound that said “I don’t have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.” Icon shit.

Jumping to Gaga’s defence, Taylor Swift commented on the TikTok, telling people to stop commenting on her body.

“Can we all agree that it’s invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” she wrote.

“Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.”

So glad you’re finally speaking out on pressing matters, queen. Keep up that energy.

The pregnancy rumour mill became so vicious that even Gaga’s makeup artist Sarah Tanno made a statement defending the artist.

“It’s really sad that she had to address this,” she wrote to X (formerly Twitter).

“People should not be allowed to comment on other people’s body. Fans have been saying for years that’s (sic) she was pregnant, just because how she looks in certain outfits.”

The post in question included a screenshot of Gaga’s Instagram Story, in which she continued to deny the pregnancy rumours once more. You know, just in case rude idiots don’t have TikTok.

This isn’t the first time that Gaga has told people to stop commenting on her body.

In a viral 2017 Instagram post, Gaga let people know she was “proud” of her body and didn’t “need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed.”

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she captioned the image.

“No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you.

“That’s the stuff of champions. Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, Gaga.”

Lady Gaga’s 2017 Instagram post addressing critics talking about her body.

Now let’s find something more pressing to write about instead of commenting on how women’s bodies look or how women act. Murdoch media, do that challenge.