Taylor Swift Broke Her Silence On Kim Kardashian Diss Track ‘thanK you aIMee’ During Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift has finally spoken out about her latest Kim Kardashian diss track, “thanK you aIMee”. She’s never explicitly said the song is about the reality star, but by capitalising K-I-M in the song title, it’s a pretty logical conclusion.

She debuted the song during her latest Eras Tour performance in London, where she played to a massive 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

For her surprise songs, she did a mashup of both “thanK you aIMee” and “Mean”, two songs about rising up against your bully. Before she began, she gave fans a little spiel about what it feels like to channel her emotion into this particular song.

“It really makes me think about how every time somebody talks shit, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me that much tougher,” she told the audience.

“It also makes me incredibly thankful for those people.”

Taylor Swift cleared a few things up at her latest Eras Tour concert. (Image: Getty)

Full video of Taylor performing “thanK you aIMee” x “Mean” tonight #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/wAw0FJcf3J — swifferpics♡ (@swifferpics) June 22, 2024

If you haven’t heard the song, the lyrics are pretty cutthroat. At one point, Swift sings about how her mother wished the antagonist was dead.

“All that time you were throwing punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘Fuck you Aimee’ to the night sky, as blood was gushing / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal,” she sings on the track.

The pair put a united front on back in 2015, only for the feud to reignite later. (Image: Getty)

One fan noted on X (formerly Twitter) that Taylor chose to perform this particular song on June 23 which could be another hidden Easter Egg. Back in 2018, Taylor played the same stadium for her Reputation Tour, which heavily embraced the snake motif after Kardashian called her a “snake” over the drama around her then-husband Kanye West’s song “Famous”.

Taylor Swift’s mum Andrea Swift was also spotted in the crowd vibing to the “thanK you aIMee” performance. After Swift sang the lyric, “Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman”, the crowd surrounding Andrea clapped and cheered.

She responded by waving from the VIP tent, with fans gushing over how her reaction was “the cutest thing” on X.

From a surprise appearance from her boyfriend Travis Kelce to the literal Royal Family turning up, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues to deliver weird and wild content. There’s so many more shows to go, so I’m sure there will be plenty of other goss to come.

