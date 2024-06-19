Taylor Swift had a very special surprise for Scooter Braun’s 43rd birthday.



The pop star, who was playing an Eras Tour concert in Cardiff, performed a mashup of two shady diss tracks from Lover as a surprise song.

In what seems like far too much of a coincidence, this performance happened not long after Braun announced his retirement from being a music manager after 23 years. Spicy.

Taylor combined “I Forgot That You Existed” with “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” in a truly iconic moment.

Surprise songs for #CardiffTSTheErasTour 🎸 I forgot that you existed x This is why we can’t have nice things 🩷🖤 🎹 I hate it here x The Lakes 🤍🩶 pic.twitter.com/0Bz2sAGFVP — Kush |Edinburgh N3|Liverpool N3|Cardiff|London N1 (@kush07_) June 18, 2024

Tay Tay also held her hands in her hair and let out an evil cackle after the lyric “’cos forgiveness is a nice thing to do”.

So it’s pretty much confirmed that she’s never gonna get over her “Bad Blood” with Braun, and she will continue to haunt him for years to come.

Taylor Swift sure looked pleased with her surprise song choice. (Image: Getty)

READ MORE We Finally Know The Real Reason Joe Alywn Broke His Silence On The Taylor Swift Breakup

Fans went wild over her song choices and flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reactions.

i forgot that you existed x this is why we can’t have nice things on scooter braun’s birthday? #CardiffTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Nc39vaqZhZ — wil (@pieceofurheart) June 18, 2024

taylor is so fucking funny for playing i forgot that you existed not only after all of scooter braun’s clients dropped him but then again right after he announced retirement — a (@bigsurlor) June 18, 2024

I FORGOT THAT YOU EXISTED X THIS IS WHY WE CANT HAVE NICE THINGS ON SCOOTERS BIRTHDAY?!?! pic.twitter.com/eW3GZD9xA9 — Sarah Danielle (@agingerswiftie) June 18, 2024

And then on scooter brauns birthday she played I forgot that you existed mashed with this is why we can’t have nice things, can you believe it?! pic.twitter.com/2anMT9UecF — lacey 🤍 hates it here ⸆⸉ (@stateoflace13) June 18, 2024

I forgot that you existed x this is why we can’t have nice things on scooter’s birthday and first show post his “retirement” is HYSTERICAL 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #erastourcardiff #erastour pic.twitter.com/RdObaqdtRM — Kate 🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@_thenarrative) June 18, 2024

Taylor is jokes man on scooters bday and as he announces his retirement💀 #CardiffTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/kTs5HovwiC — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) June 18, 2024

If you need a refresher on the whole Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift drama, here’s an explainer, and some more tea from Swift herself on the sale of her masters.

Scooter Braun retires from music management after high-profile clients dropped him

Braun released a long statement on Instagram on Tuesday, announcing his retirement from management after 23 long years. He previously managed Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more.

He wrote about how he started his career at 19, managing his first artist Cato back in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’m constantly pinching myself and asking ‘how did I get here?’ And after 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end,” he said.

“It’s a strange feeling because I think I have wanted this for a while, but I was truly afraid to answer the question, ‘who would I be without them?’… but as my children got older, and my personal life took some hits, I came to the realisation that my kids were three superstars I wasn’t willing to lose.”

Scooter Braun with former client Ariana Grande. (Image: Getty) Scooter Braun with former client Justin Bieber. (Image: Getty)

He mentioned he felt a push to retire from music management when one of his biggest clients decided to drop him as a manager.

“We had been through so much together over the last decade, but instead of being hurt I saw it as a sign… I have nothing but love for those I have worked with over the years,” he wrote.

Braun is now focusing on his role as CEO of HYBE America – an entertainment company owned by South Korean corporation HYBE Co, which is home to K-pop group BTS.

“Getting the opportunity to A&R and Executive Produce the solo career of Jung Kook last summer, and work with the other members of BTS as we break worldwide records, has been an absolute honour,” he said.

“So yes, it’s been 23 years. And yes, this chapter has come to an end. But the great Berry Gordy once told me, ‘young man, it never ends the way you wanted, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.’ That wisdom has proven to be correct.”

Braun’s self-indulgent Instagram post has been flooded by the Army (the BTS fandom) with many furious he’s now involved in their idols’ career.

Welp, it looks like his Reputation has taken a bit of a hit. Karma is a cat, I guess?

Feature image: Getty