After being released on October 21, Taylor Swift‘s new album Midnights has taken the world, and more specifically the streaming platforms by storm. Here are all the album’s most impressive stats and broken records for you to drop at the water cooler.

Starting off with the big one — Midnights has smashed Spotify’s record for the most album streams in a single day.

How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! https://t.co/7kDKDrBwiD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

“How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!” Wrote Swift, re-tweeting Spotify’s announcement.

The record for the most-streamed album was previously held by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for his album Un Verano Sin Ti.

Bad Bunny’s album posted 183 million streams on its first day after release in September of 2021, meaning the numbers for Midnights would be even higher.

The next stat worth flexing is that at the time of writing, every single track in the top 13 of Spotify’s global daily song chart is occupied by tracks from Midnights.

what a beautiful sight pic.twitter.com/7Y62276A4u — filipe (@yoooooitsfil) October 22, 2022

Often after album releases an artist might have one, two or dare we say three tracks reach the dizzying heights of the top global tracks chart.

But I don’t reckon I’ve ever seen an artist literally have their album copy/pasted into the chart. Big claps.

Third, we have “Anti-Hero” clocking in as the most-streamed debut on a global Spotify chart.

The track Swift dropped a music video for the morning following the album’s release clocked over 17 million streams on its first day.

“Anti-Hero” by #TaylorSwift breaks the record for the biggest debut on the global Spotify chart (17,390,253 streams). pic.twitter.com/kLMGOXyPAp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 22, 2022

There are no real surprises here since ‘Anti-Hero’ is absolutely crammed to the brim with Easter eggs which makes the song ripe for repeat listening.

The album hasn’t just enjoyed a record run in the streaming department. It has also copped some stellar reviews from music critics.

The Guardian’s head rock and pop writer Alexis Petridis awarded the album five stars out of five.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone slapped an “instant classic” sticker on the review, with critic Brittany Spanos labelling it “dazzling”.

