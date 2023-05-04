Sources Are Claiming Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Are Dating & Get A Job, Stay Away From Her

Taylor Swift has been single for approximately *checks watch* a month. But that hasn’t stopped her from being romantically linked to three different blokes since her split with Joe Alwyn – despite the fact that she’s been pretty damn busy on her Eras Tour.

The latest man finding his name in headlines alongside the pop princess is The 1975’s frontman and absolute gremlin Matty Healy.

While I thought this was a bit of a fkn stretch when I first saw these rumours begin to swirl, it’s almost beginning to look like there are some facts behind these reports.

Let’s get stuck in.

Today, British tabloid The Sun reported that Taylor and Matty are “madly in love”.

“It’s super early days, but it feels right,” the source spilled.

“They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.”

If you’re thinking it feels pretty soon after her breakup to be “in love” with another dude, the source covered their bases.

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover,” they said.

The source claimed that because the pair are both international musicians who are currently touring, they understand the demands of the job. And apparently, the pair have been FaceTiming non-stop.

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.

“Taylor just wants to live her life and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour,” they said.

This is where it gets interesting.

The 1975 are currently in the Philippines after performing a gig on Wednesday night in Manilla and their next live show isn’t until Friday, June 2. So, if there’s any truth to this rumour, Matty could be on a 19+ hour flight to Nashville right now.

To add more fuel to the borderline-ridiculous fire, gossip queen Deuxmoi has weighed in on the potential couple.

In a snippet of her upcoming podcast episode shared to Instagram, Deuxmoi revealed that an actual celebrity slid into her DMs to spill the tea.

“I had to tell you, I just heard that Tay Swift is already dating the lead singer of 1975. [Jack] Antonoff set it up,” the anonymous celeb claimed. HUGE, if true.

Now, let’s reflect.

These two have had loose connections since 2014 when Taylor was spotted wearing a 1975 band tee. If you ask me, that is just peak tumblr aesthetic realness.

But in 2015, they were papped at the same party at the exclusive NY venue Soho House.

These facts could mean nothing but also these facts could mean everything.

Jumping to January this year, Taylor joined Matty and The 1975 onstage during a gig in London where she performed one of their tracks “This City”.

She even posed for a pic with Matty’s mum, actor and UK media personality Denise Welch.

Their potential romance has caused a lot of fans to lose their fkn shit for a bunch of reasons, including the unhinged thirst many unsuspecting victims, including myself, have for the tumblr-inspired singer.

I can’t put my finger on it but there’s something about that man that makes me, and a HEAP of people online, go absolutely feral.

Maybe it’s the fact I listened to his music during my formative teenage sad-girl era, but there’s a part of me that is tempted to ignore every morally-righteous bone in my body and join the screaming crowd of 17-year-olds begging for the charismatic frontman to give em’ a smooch at one of their live shows. Because, if you didn’t know, he actually does that.

If you’re completely confused at my burning attraction for this sewer rat of a man, just look at the video below.

I can’t believe I’m being horny on main. I’m not proud of myself either. But judging by Taylor’s 2014 band tee, maybe she’s found herself feeling shocked, confused and turned on like I am.

But, despite the collective thirst for a guy who looks like he showers once a week, it’s important to note that Matty Healy has said and done some pretty problematic things in the past. In fact, he has often found himself in hot water for his loose-lipped approach to interviews and social media.

In late January, he copped heat for making racially charged, mocking comments toward fellow musician Ice Spice. During a gig in Auckland, New Zealand in April, he kind of (but not really) apologised for his shitty comments.

“Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry,” he said onstage.

In January, he was even filmed doing a Nazi salute onstage. Absolute YIKES.

With all this in mind, I find it hard to believe that Taylor is totally chill publically dating a dude who is willing to cast unnecessary shade at other musicians and use racist actions on stage to appear edgy.

Do I think they could have fucked? Absolutely.

So, while the jury is still out, I guess we’ll have to wait for the next leg of Taylor’s tour in Nashville to see if they really will be debuting their fledgling romance to the world.

ICYMI, Taylor has also found herself romantically linked to actor Dylan O’Brien and even Formula One driver Fernando Alonso.

The rumours between Dylan and Taylor kicked off when he was papped in the general vicinity of her New York apartment, despite it being in an incredibly popular location.

Reports of the Spanish driver and Taylor were originally thrown into the ether by Deuxmoi, despite the gossip queen stating that she thought the tip was completely made up.

But that hasn’t stopped Fernando from leaning into the rumour on TikTok.

I guess I’d do the same thing if I was linked with a super hot, talented superstar like Taylor Swift. So go off, I guess.