Taylor Swift Got The Ultimate Revenge On Kanye This Week & Renamed Her Kimye Diss Track To Rub It In

Gather ’round for the latest chapter in the never-ending saga of Taylor Swift vs Kanye West. Taylor has just pulled off a move so deliciously petty, it’s practically dripping in snake emojis.

Taylor Swift changes Kim Kardashian song title to diss Kanye West

On Thursday, Taylor released a single of her Eras Tour mash-up of “thanK you aIMee” and “Mean” from her London show, because apparently, one diss track just wasn’t enough.

Taylor and Kanye at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at (Image: Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images)

If you weren’t aware of the original shade, the captilisations of “thanK you aIMee” spell out ‘KIM‘. This led many fans to think the song, which is about dealing with a bully, is referencing Kim Kardashian.

What could have been! (Image: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

But here’s where it gets juicy, on her web store, Taylor decided to rename the track “thank You aimEe.” Now, if you’re wondering why this matters, let me spell it out for you — literally. The capitalised letters spell out ‘YE’. Coincidence? I think not.

I’m obsessed with the level of pettiness. (Image: @PopBase/X)

Taylor’s keeping it classy on streaming platforms, where the song retains its original title. But we all know the truth, and it’s saltier than Kanye’s tears right now.

Taylor breaks Kanye’s no.1 album streak

The tea does not stop there. Taylor’s Tortured Poets Department just blocked Kanye from debuting his album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 2, at No. 1 on the charts. That means that after 11 consecutive No. 1 debuts, Ye’s streak has been broken by none other than the woman he once interrupted at the VMAs. If that’s not poetic justice, I don’t know what is.

Ye must be fuming! (Image: @Rap/X)

How did Taylor, Kim and Kanye’s feud start?

The feud between Taylor, Kanye, and Kim has been a rollercoaster of drama since it all began at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. That night, Kanye infamously interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech, declaring that Beyoncé deserved the award instead.

Where it all went wrong. (Image: Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images)

What followed was a decade of escalating tensions, including Kanye’s controversial lyrics about Taylor in his song “Famous,” and Kim’s involvement when she leaked a phone call between the two.

Will this move from Taylor be the thing that ends this feud? Probably not, but no one can deny how iconic of a call out this was. We’ll keep you updated on any Ye or Kim responses.

Lead image: Getty Images