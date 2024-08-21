Taylor Swift Just Dropped The ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ Music Video & I’m Obsessed

In a plot twist that even the most seasoned Swifties didn’t see coming, Taylor Swift dropped the music video for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” right after her final show in London on August 20.

The music video news came just as Taylor wrapped her eighth show at Wembley Stadium, where Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch (from Florence & The Machine) joined her for a mashup of “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Getaway Car,” along with the live debut of “Florida!!!”

Just a couple of besties. (Image: Getty Images)

What was in the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” music video?

The video premiered on a massive screen at Wembley Stadium, giving fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Eras Tour while they were still buzzing from the performance. I’ve never had so much FOMO in my life and I may never recover.

My face when I saw the music video drop. (Image: “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” music video/ YouTube)

The song is speculated to be about her recovery from a breakup with Joe Alwyn, which is perfect because I too am still recovering from that breakup. Some fans also theorised the song referenced a connection to the 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who she was rumoured to be dating.

This was a wild time. (Image Robert Kamau/Getty Images)

The video features Taylor’s background dancers and tour crew preparing for the new Tortured Poets Department segment of the Eras Tour.

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when Taylor dives into the stage and swims away after her acoustic set, this video reveals the crash pad she lands on.

We also get to see her climb into her infamous cleaning cart, transporting her to the stage like the icon she is.

The behind-the-scenes footage in the music video has also fueled rumours of an Eras Tour documentary, which fans desperately want to answer their dying questions.

Taylor pls 😩 (Image: @longlivemaroon/X)

For example, how did she decide what era to start the show with? How does she decide the surprise songs for each tour? Does she have to hold her pee for the whole three hour show? We need answers!

Where Can I Watch the ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

Thankfully Taylor hasn’t gate kept the music video to the concert-goers only and we can all watch it a million times and over analyse it together on her YouTube channel.

The concert was the last show of the European leg of the Eras Tour, with a return to North America set for October 18 in Miami. She may actually be on this tour forever.

I wouldn’t be mad if the Eras Tour went on forever tbh. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

As we all process our feelings about the new video, let’s just say we’re ready for more surprises from our queen. Keep those Easter eggs coming, Taylor!

Lead image: Taylor Swift Youtube/ Getty Images