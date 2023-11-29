Taylor Swift Continues To Clutch Her Icon Status As Harvard Announces Course On The Singer

It’s time to channel your inner Elle Woods because Harvard University will offer a course on Taylor Swift and her gorilla-grip chokehold on society.

That’s right, the uni known for its high standards and superstar status (Duh, Legally Blonde) has announced it will be teaching a Taylor Swift course.

Starting next semester, roughly June in America, Harvard’s English department will “debut” the course “Taylor Swift and Her World”.

“We will move through Swift’s own catalogue, including hits, deep cuts, outtakes, re-recordings, considering songwriting as its own art, distinct from poems recited or silently read,” the course description reads.

“We will learn how to study fan culture, celebrity culture, adolescence, adulthood and appropriation; how to think about white texts, Southern texts, transatlantic texts, and queer subtexts.

“We will learn how to think about illicit affairs, and hoaxes, champagne problems and incomplete closure.”

Peep the song references!! Harvard Swifties do NOT play around.

The Harvard Crimson — the university’s student publication — added that the course “seeks to add context and richness to the celebrity of Swift”.

Harvard English professor Stephanie L. Burt will be running the Swiftie course, utilising this opportunity to “track broader shifts in American Culture through the lens of Swift’s career,” as per the publication.

“Taylor Swift is someone who establishes complicated and changing relationships to the idea of Americanness and to the idea of white Americanness and of middle America,” Burt told the Harvard Crimson.

Again, Swifties have proven themselves to be quick!!! The ~alleged~ syllabus for Harvard’s course has been leaked on Twitter, with each post detailing what weeks will analyse which album. You can take a look below because each unit honestly needs an article!!!

Just like her impact, it’s ‘yuge.

The University of Florida (UF) will be debuting its Swifite course “Musical Storytelling with Taylor Swift and Other Iconic Female Artists” along with Harvard’s course on the popstar.

According to American news outlet CBS12, the course will run for 13 weeks and will focus on Swift’s art form.

“In this class, students will fearlessly jump then fall into 13 gorgeous weeks of discussing Taylor Swift’s discography, with a focus on her evergreen songwriting, and draw parallels between Swift’s enchanting lyrics and works by other famous female masterminds,” the course description reads.

Her IMPACT. (Image source: Getty Images / Mark Metcalfe)

As an Aussie, you’re probably thinking, “What about me???”

You’re lucky because The University of Melbourne will host a Swiftposium in 2024.

“Swiftposium is a hybrid academic conference for scholars to engage in critical dialogue about Swift’s popularity and its profound implications for a range of issues including gender, fandom, popular culture, literature, the economy, the music industry, and more,” the website reads.

If you’re interested in attending Swiftposium 2024, the website says it’ll take place from Sunday, February 11, to Tuesday, February 13, and according to its Instagram (@swiftposium), there will be at least one public-facing event.

Now I just need someone to do a uni course on Ticketek’s cluster fuck with the Eras Tour tickets.