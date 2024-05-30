Taylor Swift Fans Are Demanding The Singer ‘Speak Now’ On Gaza: ‘Your Silence Is Deafening’

Taylor Swift fans are calling on the star to speak up about Palestine following outrage over a deadly Israeli missile strike that hit the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

The strike, which hit a tent housing displaced Palestinians, killed at least 45 people on Sunday, prompting a renewed outcry from world leaders and citizens alike. Israel has admitted the strike was a “tragic mistake”, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering an investigation.

Celebrities who have otherwise stayed silent about Gaza are now speaking out. After the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund saw a surge in donations following a social post by Ariana Grande, some Swifties are asking: why not Taylor?

Fans are calling on Taylor Swift to use her platform. (Image: Getty)

The hashtag #SwiftiesForPalestine has been trending around the world on X, being used more than 116k times in less than 24 hours.

Palestine Children’s Relief Fund raised an additional $622k in less than 24 hours after celebrities like Ariana Grande and Jenna Ortega, among others, shared the donation link. It has raised so far $801k. pic.twitter.com/Q0vmWYOt7l — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 29, 2024

“Taylor Swift your silence has been deafening and in times like these you should speak up!” a Swiftie known online as Robin (@folkwhvre) tweeted, in a post seen by more than 1.8 million people, and retweeted more than 12,000 times.

.@taylorswift13 your silence has been deafening and in times like these you should speak up!! #SpeakNow #SwiftiesForPalestine there are children being burned alive and beheaded in rafah so SPEAK NOW TAYLOR #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/U56rZN6zHD — robin 🍉 (@folkwhvre) May 29, 2024

“As an internationally renowned and significant artist, your voice has the ability to impact and draw attention to crucial problems affecting millions of people worldwide. Today, I am writing to urge you to speak out against the current humanitarian crisis and decades-long genocide in Palestine.

“The situation in Palestine has reached a critical stage, especially in Rafa where it is supposed to be the safe place for refugees to stay, their camps are being bombed, destroyed.

“The international community, including many influential voices, has called for justice and peace, yet the agony still continues. Your influence transcends borders, and your words have the power to reach and activate an extensive audience, including people who are unaware of the severity of the genocide. Speaking out about the Palestine genocide would not only be consistent with your history of advocating for the victims, but it could also encourage your millions of fans to learn and take action to help. By spotlighting the urgent needs of Palestinians, you could raise support for immediate humanitarian help. Your smallest action could make a significant difference in amplifying these pleas for pressing for real change. Free Palestine.”

Israel has strongly denied accusations of genocide levelled against it by South Africa in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is the UN’s top court. Last week, the ICJ ruled 13 votes to two that Israel should “immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or part.” However, there is dissent among the judges on whether this was an order to halt all military operations in Rafah. Israel has also rejected the court’s ruling and said its military offensive does not break international law, according to the BBC.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, including more than 15,000 children, according to Palestinian authorities. However, Israel’s death toll stands at 1,139 people and the ABC recently reported Israel believes there are 130 hostages captive.

Robin also urged fellow Taylor Swift fans to email the pop star’s publicist Tree Paine, and shared links in the thread of how Swifties could donate to civilians suffering in Gaza.

i love handing out palestine friendship bracelets #SwiftiesForPalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/zYeeYNXYoE — maya (@folkloreluvr) May 29, 2024

To all Madrid swifties who are attending the eras tour, please spread awareness about Palestine, whether it be bringing a flag, a sign or exchanging friendship bracelets. Be loud, be angry, make sure you are seen. #SwiftiesForPalestine pic.twitter.com/bJSx8tMzcf — MÉLINA!! 🍉 (@melinaswifts) May 29, 2024

Although the lobbying is mostly on X for now, it also crossed over to Swifties on TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, #SwiftiesForPalestine has been used in more than 700 posts, while on Instagram there’s more than 500 posts. It’s difficult to determine how many of these posts are related to the recent upswell in action, rather than being used to talk about the Israel-Hamas war since October 7.

“Let’s use our power for good!” TikTok user Babette said in a recent video. “If Taylor is not speaking up we can!!”

Resurfaced clip from Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana causes outrage

A clip from Taylor’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana (2020), where she talked about becoming involved in politics and wanting to be on “the right side of history” has resurfaced.

“Taylor Swift where did this go? We NEED you right now. This was you not many years ago, and we need this type of energy back. Your support could mean MILLIONS of dollars in donated aid. PLEASE SPEAK UP,” they wrote.

Another Swiftie said they had “never heard silence quite this loud”.

“Taylor Swift where is this woman who fought so hard to express her beliefs even if it received backlash? Or do you only speak up when it benefits you?” they asked.

Taylor Swift is in the midst of her biggest tour ever. (Image: Getty)

Taylor Swift’s opening act Paramore and close collaborators share support for Palestine

Paramore, who is currently opening for Swift on the Eras Tour, released a statement on Instagram calling for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire” in Palestine.

The band previously showed support for Gaza in December, so fans have been wondering why Taylor can’t do the same.

paramore just shared this and we all know they’re currently on tour with taylor. that means Taylor can very much do the same thing. #SwiftiesForPalestine pic.twitter.com/aHvjWBhM3w — brandi • NOLA N3✨ (@daysevermore) May 29, 2024

paramore are the openers for taylor and just posted something about palestine. the excuse of her putting people at her concert at risk by speaking out isn’t an excuse anymore.#swiftiesforpalestine — madi w (@madidoubleu) May 29, 2024

Paramore, the eras tour OPENING ACT, openly supports Palestine. Jack and Aaron, taylor’s producers, OPENLY SUPPORT PALESTINE. it’s too close to home now. she cannot stay silent. — sarah xoxo (@cutiecamilizer) May 29, 2024

Swift’s closest collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner have also publicly supported Palestine. Antonoff and Dessner recently shared the viral “All Eyes On Rafah” artwork on Instagram, and earlier this month, Antonoff said he would be matching donations in an attempt to get aid to Gaza.

matching donations to get food and medical aid to gaza !! mine are going doctors without borders and oxfam. do whatever you can and will match from my end. check out- https://t.co/lzdl44p8ce and https://t.co/BiyWgutN83 — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) May 11, 2024

READ MORE Edinburgh Accused Of Ridding The City Of Homeless People Ahead Of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Swifties defend Taylor Swift over Palestine stance

On the flip side, there were a bunch of furious Swifties who had the opposite view, saying it’s not her job to become an activist.

“Why does she need to speak? Y’all give these celebrities too much damn power. She’s an entertainer, not a damn political activist,” one person wrote.

“I want her to speak up. But I can also understand why she hasn’t. She is on one of the biggest tours, that comes with a lot of responsibility for so many lives in itself. Bomb threats are not a joke when it comes to people like her,” another added.

“Taylor is an artist. She doesn’t need to say anything and nor will she. One thing has nothing to do with the other,” a third wrote.

There’s a clear divide in Swift’s fandom, but the pressure is going to keep mounting on the pop star. Celebs who have shared support for Palestine include Kehlani, Billie Eilish, Nicola Coughlan, Lizzo and Jenna Ortega.

Swift’s fan base is known for being pretty cut-throat, and this isn’t a small issue that’s going to go away any time soon.

Feature image: Netflix, X @giftedswifted