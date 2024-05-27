‘Entitled’ American Taylor Swift Fans Slammed After Whining On TikTok About Eras Tour Etiquette

A group of American Taylor Swift fans have firmly divided the internet after whining on TikTok about not being treated well during an Eras Tour concert in Lisbon.

TikToker Jenny Berger (@bergerboo) shared a video with her friends in the GA pit, saying they were being “pushed around” by people who had paid less for tickets.

“We’re pretty pissed, we got VIP1, we paid a shit ton for our tickets and General Admission are pushing us around. They’re all around us, getting to the front and pushing us back,” the lifestyle influencer declared.

She continued: “I’m sorry, I did not expect this and I paid way too much. Why are we not roped off? I just don’t get it.”

Her friend jumped in to say that there was “no Nashville magic” where they were – which duh, they’re in Lisbon, not in Nashville – before Berger continued, saying: “They’re not VIP. They paid $300 less for their ticket and they’re walking in front of us.”

there is something so concerning about people going to other countries to attend shows and being mad that they aren’t treated like royalty like just bc you’re some white girls from america doesn’t mean shit hold your own or go the fuck back home pic.twitter.com/jSn0yqfGzj — abby 🦋 (@fifteeenswift) May 26, 2024

The original TikTok has since been deleted, but after a Swiftie (@fifteeenswift) shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), things kicked OFF. The majority of people seem to think the American Swifties are entitled, and shouldn’t expect concerts in different countries to cater to them.

“You chose to go to another country, spend extra money for ‘early entry’ and then by the looks of the drinks in your hands, left your spot and then got mad when people pushed their way through. There are GA shows in America so there’s actually no reason to be this dumb lmao.

“Plus – there is no ‘Nashville magic’ because it isn’t fucking Nashville??? Why would you compare the two when Nashville also had RESERVED floor seats… it’s so annoying and as an American I do not claim these clowns.”

International Swifties have been travelling to Europe to catch one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tours shows. (Image: Getty)

‘Entitled’ American Swifties get slammed on X

The original post on X has now been seen over 3.1 million times, with people slating the American Swifties in the replies.

“Is it bad that they’re clearly the type everyone hates at any show? The type to get loud and drunk and belligerent and ruin everyone else’s time, but they think it’s ‘cute’ and ‘everyone else’s problem’,” one person said.

“This just made me so upset. I cannot fathom being that entitled and as a white American woman I’m actually embarrassed,” another admitted.

“If you’re going to a concert in a different country you need to respect the country’s concert etiquette and not act entitled just because you’ve paid more money. once you’re in the venue, it’s free game – just because you’ve paid more doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to stand at the front,” a third added.

“Concert etiquette is WILDLY different from country to country, you don’t go to a different country and demand they stop doing what they usually do because you don’t like it, get it together or get out baby it’s that easy,” another remarked.

Taylor Swift added The Tortured Poets Department to her set list in Europe. (Image: Getty)

Some Swifties play devil’s advocate

There were a few odd comments that tried to see the sitch from the American Swifties’ point of view, but TBH, they were few and far between.

One kind person did write this, though: “I think I’d be a little upset too if I have VIP and someone without VIP is closer/infront. No? Like isn’t that common sense? I wouldn’t want confrontation either, but like just be in your designated area that you paid for? No?? I’m so confused.”

“I’d be PISSSSSEDDDDDD too!!!! But I also wouldn’t whine about it. And don’t they already adjust ticket prices based on the location the concert it at?” another asked.

“Understandable to be annoyed if the VIP section isn’t roped off and you paid extra for your tickets!” a third said.

In the end, if you’re in the pit, you should expect to be pushed around. If you want a specific area, then buy a seated ticket. It seems so simple… but I guess not for those coming from Nashville.

Feature image: TikTok @bergerboo