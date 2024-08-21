Taylor Swift Responds Directly To Fans On IG Over Cancelling Her Eras Tour Shows In Vienna

Taylor Swift has broken her silence about the cancelled shows in Vienna, Austria, following the last performance of the European leg of The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

She took to Instagram to share a long statement where she began thanking the attendees for being the “most passionate” crowds she’d encountered in her career. Taylor also acknowledged how bonkers it was to add a whole new era to a show that was already three hours long, and thanking her team for making it happen.

Then, she reflected on the moment her Vienna shows were cancelled due to a terror threat.

“Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating,” she began.

“The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.

“I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us.”

Take a bow, Diva, you helped protect thousands of people. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Shortly after the shows were cancelled, fans lashed out at Taylor online for remaining silent about the situation — something she was clear to address in her IG post.

“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” she continued.

“In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

After having such a terrifying threat, Taylor says that being able to perform such huge shows at Wembley Stadium was a dream come true.

“London felt like a beautiful dream sequence,” she wrote.

“All five crowds at Wembley Stadium were bursting with passion, joy, and exuberance. The energy in that stadium was like the most giant bear hug from 92,000 people each night, and it brought me back to a place of carefree calm up there.”

Taylor continued her statement in the comments section, where she thanked Florence And The Machine, Ed Sheeran and Jack Antonoff for their surprise appearances.

Florence Welch and Taylor Swift in London. (Photo by TAS2024/Getty Images) Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift in London. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Although Taylor copped some shit from some salty fans at the time, I don’t think anyone can blame her for doing what she had to do to keep literally thousands of fans safe — especially after the absolute horror of the Manchester Arena bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

Taylor’s next stop on The Eras Tour will be Toronto in November but until then, I hope she’s taking some much-needed down time.