Taylor Swift kicked off a flurry of rumours over the weekend when she unleashed her almighty Red (Taylor’s Version) onto the world. The lyrical content of the songs, in particular the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’, raised a few eyebrows.

We all know that the bloke being called out is actor Jake Gyllenhaal, but it’s the identity of a certain actress who was mentioned that really had Swifties getting their detective hats on to solve the mystery.

In the remastered supercut of ‘All Too Well’, Taylor sings: “Not weeping in a party bathroom. Some actress asking me what happened, you. That’s what happened, you.”

The initial theory was that the ~mysterious~ actress is none other than Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

According to an article by Daily News, Taylor confided in Aniston at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards.

Reportedly, the then-41-year-old told the then-21-year-old singer in the Nokia Lounge that “everything will be okay,” and that she should “go out there and have fun”. The publication claimed that the pair had not met prior to the awards show, but may have also bonded over their shared ex, John Mayer.

JENNIFER ANISTON TOLD TAYLOR SWIFT TO HANG IN THERE AFTER HER BREAK UP WITH JAKE AND SHE'S THE ACTRESS WHO SAW HER WEEPING IN THE BATHROOM AND ASKED WHAT HAPPENED IM CRYINGGG #RedTaylorsVersion #AllTooWellTenMinuteVersion pic.twitter.com/6s6GzpJEkr — KC ???? (@rachelsgreen_) November 12, 2021

If my theory was right that it was Jennifer Aniston who comforted Taylor Swift weeping in the bathroom that means it happened during this night ???? #RedTaylorsVersion #AllTooWellTenMinuteVersion pic.twitter.com/yp4YOREmc0 — KC ???? (@rachelsgreen_) November 13, 2021

However, this has now been debunked by a friend of Jen’s who wrote a spicy comment on Instagram.

As spotted by all-seeing oracle Deuxmoi, Jennifer Aniston’s mate Jen Meyer commented on a post about the sitch, writing in emphatic caps: “NOT TRUE, PEOPLE!!! YOU HAVE THE WRONG ACTRESS!” Followed by a sweet kissy face emoji.

Deuxmoi shared the comment on her Instagram Story and pointed out that the jewellery designer is good mates with the IRL Rachel Green, so she’d know the sitch!

Which begs the question: Which actress was Tay Tay’s shoulder to cry on then, hmmmmm?

Swifties reckon it’s one Anne Hathaway, who starred alongside Gyllenhaal in the 2010 film Love and Other Drugs.

Anne told Glamour UK in 2015 that she first met Swift when the singer was dating Jake, and the timing certainly fits!

“She just seems to be following her heart,” she said at the time. “I met her — I hope it’s OK to say this — when she and Jake [Gyllenhaal] were together. She was 20 at the time and we hung out one night. I was like, ‘You are a magnificent creature.’ She was on fire and I’ve watched her become this force of nature.”

"not weeping in a party bathroom some actress asking me what happened? you, that's what happened, you." THE ACTRESS IS LITERALLY ANNE HATHAWAY pic.twitter.com/O89jjYupeh — ❣️ (@saintlaurnse) November 12, 2021

There’s nothing I’m more certain of than Anne Hathaway being the one to comfort Taylor Swift in the bathroom after her and Jake got in a fight at the party. — Elizabeth Kidd (@libbuh) November 13, 2021

Until Anne (or one of Anne’s pals) publicly debunks the theory, I’m inclined to believe that we’ve solved the mystery!

Case closed *bangs gavel*.